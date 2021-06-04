ANDERSON — Through a partnership with four local schools, JobSource has received a $5.3 million grant for student recovery learning.
The grant to JobSource is to provide additional educational opportunities for students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school systems include Elwood, Madison-Grant, Anderson Preparatory Academy and Liberty Christian.
Brianna Price, director of special programs for JobSource, said the grant is a part of a more than $122 million program through the Indiana Department of Education.
“Student learning recovery is a high priority for many school systems,” she said Friday. “The state wanted to take learning recovery a step further.”
JobSource has been working with local school systems to increase student access to computers and the internet in the past two years.
“It will be a tutoring program,” Price said of the recent grant funding. “One-on-one tutoring is extremely effective, but very expensive.
“We want to get the children caught up,” she added. “We only had a week to develop a program so that we could apply.”
JobSource is in the process of finalizing contracts with the four schools.
“It has been our goal to provide high-quality tutoring,” Price said. “Each tutor will be assigned to three students.”
The Student Recovery Learning is an after-school program that is hoping to use teachers already working for the four schools, she said.
Teacher pay will range from $25 to $45 per hour.
“It’s more than just academics,” Price said. “There is also a social and emotional learning aspect as a response to the pandemic.”
There is no charge to the local school systems, she said.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that state grant funds were awarded to 110 community partners and schools across the state to help accelerate student learning this summer and beyond.
“Community partners and educators are teaming up like never before to accelerate student learning this summer and in the years ahead,” Holcomb said in a press release. “We know that igniting student learning demands unprecedented collaboration from us all — educators, local leaders, community groups, parents and beyond. As these programs launch now and over the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time to be in an Indiana classroom.”
As part of the awards, schools will work with the Indiana Department of Education to track student outcomes and monitor the return on investment in order to elevate local success stories and help others develop plans to maximize student learning in light of the COVID-19 disruption.
“The opportunity to fund these partnerships through the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program is perfectly timed as Indiana’s schools are beginning to receive preliminary student-level state assessment data,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Innovative community and school partnerships throughout Indiana, like those receiving awards through this program, will contribute to maximizing the impact for Hoosier students.”
