LAPEL – For almost three weeks, Jim and Rosilyn Upton have spent most of their time at their Lapel home.
Both are considered to be in the age group at the highest risk of contracting a serious case of COVID-19. The couple are in their 70s.
Once the restrictions are lifted, both want to go and see their children and grandchildren in person.
“The one good thing about this, it made us all slow down,” Rosilyn said. “It’s made me think of our blessings.”
“We have been staying mostly at home since March 18,” Rosilyn said while seated on her front porch. “We go to the store about once a week. We’ll go to get things we forget or items that the store was out of at the time.”
For the first time, Rosilyn wore a mask when shopping, but Jim has been wearing a mask and gloves since March 18.
He said whenever they’re away from their home, he and his wife are practicing social distancing.
“It hasn’t been bad,” Rosilyn said. “We’re trying to keep the same routine. We exercise every day.”
Jim said normally Rosilyn reads and he watches television or browses the internet.
He has been playing golf at the Meadowbrook Golf Course, but keeps socially distanced from the other players.
Jim gave Rosilyn a golf lesson Friday, noting she is “not athletically inclined.”
Jim said the toughest part of the restrictions is watching people be nonchalant and disrespectful of others.
“Eating all the time,” Rosilyn laughed. “We’re going to have an obesity problem when this is all done. I’m baking more.”
“I do miss spending time with family and friends,” she said. “My daughters and I have done Zoom and that was fun.”
Jim said his 23-year-old grandson rides a bicycle from Noblesville and waves as he rides past their house.
When asked about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosilyn said the governor has been cautious, but has been clear about the restrictions being put in place.
“The county is being smart,” she said of extending the stay-at-home directive until April 30. “They were smart to start the shut down before the governor did.”
Rosilyn said Gov. Eric Holcomb might have been a little slow to react at the start.
“Instead of the two-week extension, it should have been through April 30,” she said.
Jim said no matter what action the governor took there would be criticism.
“Nobody knows what’s going to happen day to day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.