LAPEL – The Lapel Town Board declared a local state of emergency for the foreseeable future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town board voted Thursday to limit access to the Lapel Town Hall to town employees only.
“We will operate as normal,” said Chad Blake, president of the Town Board. “Utility bills can be paid online, at the drive-up window or at the drop box.”
The Town Board voted to extend the local emergency past the seven-day limit that would have required further action.
Attorney Ashley Hopper said the initial declaration would expire but that the board could extend it for an indefinite period.
“The declaration will remain in effect as long as the emergency exists,” she said.
Hopper said the board could approve claims for payment with the approval and signature of one member.
Blake was named as the town board designee to approve the claims.
As announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb, there is a moratorium on utility disconnections while the emergency declaration remains in effect.
With the limit of having no more than 10 people at a public gathering, the town board meeting was livestreamed to local residents.
Two board members were in attendance at the Lapel Town Hall and a third participated through the internet.
Hopper said the electronic format is allowed under the governor’s declaration.
She said there has to be an opportunity for public comment, which was provided during the meeting electronically.
