LAPEL – Sometimes, a good deed can take on a life of its own.
When Jason and Jarrod Oakley decided to repurpose their downtown Anderson distillery to make hand sanitizer and give it away to hospital workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, it didn’t take long for other local businesses to take notice – and find ways to help with the project.
Employees at Owens-Brockway Glass Containers quickly realized that all that hand sanitizer would need to be bottled for easy distribution. Shortly after a phone call to Oakley Brothers Distillery, a shipment of glass bottles was on its way to Anderson.
“I think some of the plants like ours in other states have done this,” said Dennis Morin Jr., president of the local employees union at Brockway. “That sort of gave us the idea. We were tickled to death to help out.”
So far, Morin estimates that Owens-Brockway has donated more than 16,000 bottles to the cause, and there is a healthy supply still on hand.
“They’re actually somewhat of a stock bottle that we run a lot,” he said. “It was great that we have a lot of these on hand, that way we can get them over to them quick.”
The plant, with approximately 200 employees, has been a fixture in Lapel for more than a century. There is a mindset, said union vice president John Dulworth, that has workers constantly on the lookout for community projects to invest in.
“You see somebody doing something good there and you ask yourself, is there anything that we can do possibly to help out?” Dulworth said. “It adds a sense of pride for our employees here.”
Jarrod Oakley said representatives from Owens-Brockway initiated the partnership, which is open-ended and, with an estimated 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer already distributed, seems poised to benefit the community even after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
“We have enough to last a little bit longer,” Jarrod Oakley said. “It feels good to see the community come together and join together and make something happen to try to keep their community safer.”
