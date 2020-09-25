WASHINGTON — Congresswomen Susan W. Brooks’ and Elissa Slotkin’s bipartisan H.R. 7574, the Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives with unanimous, bipartisan support on Monday.
“This unprecedented pandemic has demonstrated the importance of reinforcing our Strategic National Stockpile,” said Brooks.
This bipartisan legislation would reduce America’s dependence on foreign sources of critical medical supplies the country needs to fight COVID-19 by making improvements and updates to America’s Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) and boosting domestic manufacturing of those supplies here in America.
“We need to ensure it is capable of responding to a diverse range of threats, including disasters with long-term, sustained demand like COVID-19,” said Brooks, R-Ind. “Our nation needs to fundamentally reimagine how we prepare for pandemics. From expanding state-level stockpiles to reinforcing our domestic production capabilities for critical supplies, this bill is an important step toward that goal.”
This legislation, if enacted, will ensure stockpiled items are in working order and ready to use if and when a crisis hits by requiring regular maintenance on those items.
“One of the key lessons from the coronavirus response has been the need to break our dependence on China for production of medicines, PPE, and other critical medical supplies,”said Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.). “I’m grateful the House came together to pass the bipartisan Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act – which includes my bill to boost domestic manufacturing of PPE – and I hope this vital legislation reaches the president’s desk quickly.”
• Increase manufacturing of critical supplies like personal protective equipment in America by creating a $500 million pilot program allowing the SNS to partner directly with manufacturers to expand domestic production capacity across the country, replenish existing supplies, and strengthen these critical supply chains.
• Improve stockpile financial security and reduce waste by allowing the stockpile to sell items out of its inventory to other federal agencies. This authority will allow the SNS to make more efficient use of the funding Congress provides, while simultaneously allowing it to ensure that expiring items don’t go to waste.
• Bring transparency to the stockpile allocations process by requiring the administration to report to Congress on all requests for stockpile supplies during the pandemic and the response to each request. This provision will also require development of improved, transparent processes for distribution of goods from the stockpile in the future in several ways, including by providing states with clear guidelines on how to request distributions from the stockpile.
• Support states’ readiness in a public health emergency by establishing a pilot program to support state efforts to expand and maintain their own stockpiles.
• Take steps to ensure taxpayers are properly compensated when companies profit off of SNS products. Will explore the possibility of further strengthening the stockpile financially by requiring a Government Accountability Office study on implementing a user fee to reimburse the stockpile for items such as antitoxins, for which it is the sole provider and for which health care providers or others may charge patients.
• Put more resources behind the SNS. This legislation will provide increased resources for the stockpile by raising annual authorized funding for its operations from $610 million to $705 million for fiscal years 2020 through 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.