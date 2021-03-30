LOGO20 COVID-19 MADISON COUNTY
ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department announced Tuesday that a limited number of vaccines are available for walk-in patients at a vaccination clinic today.

According to a post on the MCHD Facebook page, the IDOH COVID Vaccination Clinic at St. Mary's, 1115 Pearl St., is taking walk-ins for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until 6 p.m. today.

Only 430 doses are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You must be in an eligible group (30 years old or older) and have your ID in order to receive the vaccine.

