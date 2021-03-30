ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department announced Tuesday that a limited number of vaccines are available for walk-in patients at a vaccination clinic today.
According to a post on the MCHD Facebook page, the IDOH COVID Vaccination Clinic at St. Mary's, 1115 Pearl St., is taking walk-ins for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until 6 p.m. today.
Only 430 doses are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
You must be in an eligible group (30 years old or older) and have your ID in order to receive the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.