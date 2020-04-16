ANDERSON – The small business lending program set up by the federal government and designed to help struggling small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic ran out of money Thursday, provoking concerns locally that more layoffs may be inevitable.
The Paycheck Protection Program, a $350 billion program which administers loans through the Small Business Administration, stopped accepting new applications for the program late Thursday morning, according to a message on the SBA’s website.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and officials from the Trump administration to try to hammer out an agreement to provide additional funding, but no immediate deal was expected.
“We have every interest in wanting all of our clients and everyone in our community to have access to the PPP funds,” said Terry Truitt, CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center, which provides microloans to area small businesses through its nonprofit lending arm, Bankable. “They are a way of us bringing stimulus support to these businesses that are so vital in the community. The longer we have to wait, the more likely it is businesses will have to lay people off.”
Truitt said local banks continue to work with Bankable and its clients to provide money to shore up payrolls. But he added that the Paycheck Protection Program was meeting an urgent need and expressed hope that negotiations to further fund the program would be quick and successful.
“There’s a lot of pressure on small business owners, many of whom were just on the cusp of making ends meet,” he said. “There’s hardly a business out there that hasn’t been affected by this situation. There is a level of need not with a few businesses but with all businesses.”
