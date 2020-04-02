Animal Protection League: Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Animal Protection League is closed to the public. Staff members cannot stay home and need help from volunteers, former adopters and fosters to help during this critical time. If you can bring one of APL’s animals into your home to help make room for the animals who will continue to pour through the doors, it would be most helpful. APL is also in need of supply and financial donations. Consider a tax-deductible monetary gift or much needed items.
Madison County Humane Society: In accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home directive amid the coronavirus outbreak, MCHS is closed until further notice and will be doing adoptions by appointment only. Visit www.mchsandersonin.org to apply online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.