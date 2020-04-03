ANDERSON — A local confectionery came under scrutiny this week after a social media post from its owner explaining his decision to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic drew sharp reactions from residents on both sides of the issue.
A representative from the Madison County Health Department visited Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., after the department received multiple complaints that the store was not adhering to social distancing guidelines and other precautions put forth by local health and government officials.
“People don’t always like it, and there have been several businesses that have been grumpy about it, and I get it, but at some point, public health has to be a priority,” said Stephenie Grimes, an administrator with the health department.
On Thursday afternoon at Good’s, signs on the door advised customers to stay 6 feet apart and Plexiglas shields provided barriers between customers and cashiers. Chairs were stacked on top of tables in the ice cream shop to encourage customers to leave the store before enjoying their treats.
A Facebook post Tuesday by owner Randy Good drew more than 400 reactions and 500 comments. In it, Good said he would not “enforce or force social distancing. I recommend it very highly, but I will not force it.” He claimed he was being “threatened, judged, shamed and blamed” for his stance. Later, Good admitted that it was a single complaint that prompted the post.
“I let a customer get under my skin. That’s basically what happened,” Good said in a phone interview. “I allowed one person to press my hot button, I guess. We had someone criticizing us and my patrons from some distance … They felt like people weren’t standing far enough away from one another.”
A key issue that Good said he tried to address with his post is where individual responsibility for public health ends and where civic responsibility begins.
“We’ve been under a directive from a government agency as to what to do with our private business, and I can respect that,” Good said. “But in turn, what our agencies and political officials have done is demonize business as the problem, and turned everyone into the virus police, and started blaming businesses for a variety of things.”
Grimes said her agency has been receiving complaints about one or two businesses each day since an emergency order concerning nonessential businesses took effect on March 24. Businesses in the food industry, she said, are coming under particular scrutiny during the pandemic for the same reasons they do at other times.
“Any time there’s a food complaint, we really try to work with folks because we understand there are always circumstances to work through — not just during a pandemic,” Grimes said. “We try take it in a step-by-step approach.”
