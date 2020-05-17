ANDERSON – Investors interested in rehabilitating several buildings in downtown Alexandria are choosing to wait on making final financial commitments to the project.
“I think it will happen, but the virus created a challenge to where they weren’t sure if an investment like that makes sense right now,” said Alan Moore, a consultant with the city.
In Anderson, a vision for a revitalized Mays Park – including refurbished basketball and tennis courts and the addition of a splash pad, playground and walking trail – will be realized at least a year later than originally planned. But Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. reiterated that formal planning and preparations for the $2.5 million project remain on track, as does design work for planned upgrades to Athletic Park.
“We’re taking bids on projects. We’re going to keep moving forward,” Broderick said. “Sometimes I think people probably think, they’re out there working and they’re not supposed to be working. But we don’t want to fall behind on stuff.”
Simultaneously, however, the mayor says he understands that some difficult decisions lie ahead for him and others charged with overseeing municipal budgets that will soon begin to show the effects of lost or delayed funding as revenue from income, property and food and beverage taxes slows to a trickle.
“We know that we’ll be trying to establish a budget next year with the knowledge that we’ll have less income coming in,” Broderick said. “That is truly a concern for sure.”
Broderick’s approach mirrors that of other local government officials across Madison County who are being forced to closely evaluate a variety of projects – from park improvements to downtown revitalizations – as they anticipate the delay or outright loss of tax revenues from a variety of sources affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
For example, all of the county’s incorporated cities and towns face delayed – and presumably lower – tax draws because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order allowing residents to make spring tax payments late without penalties and interest until July 10. Additionally, gaming revenue normally generated at Indiana’s 13 state-regulated casinos, including Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, is likely to be a fraction of its normal volume after those facilities were shuttered in mid-March as the pandemic spread.
“Our town council has been very mindful knowing that there’s going to be a shift and there potentially could be less money coming in,” said Rachel Christenson, acting town manager of Pendleton. “They’re just being very aware of that with any decision making that they’re doing right now.”
Christenson estimates that the town could lose as much as $18,000 a month in casino revenue for the foreseeable future.
In Frankton, Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Ehman said state officials have told him to expect at least a 15% decline in overall revenue. The town recently received a revenue sharing check from the state for its share of slot machine money. It was about half of what Ehman was expecting.
“A lot of little stuff, we’re just going to have to cut out,” he said. “We’ve been doing some pothole patching that’s going to have to stop for awhile. There are a lot of smaller things like that that we’re not going to get done, but if you don’t have the money, you don’t have the money.”
City officials across the county emphasized essential services, including police and fire, utilities and trash pickup, have remained fully funded and unaffected since public health restrictions were announced in late March. Some adjustments, including employees working staggered shifts in an effort to limit face-to-face interactions, have been implemented. And with city buildings closed to the public, residents have been encouraged to pay their bills online or by phone.
“Our police and fire are responding in true heroic fashion on every call that they receive,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “Our street department and sanitation department are out picking up the trash. We’re maintaining sidewalks and doing all the necessary things that our residents are expecting.”
Elwood and Frankton both plan to carry out previously scheduled street paving projects by using Community Crossings grant funds.
Anderson entered 2020 with a cash balance of more than $14 million in its general fund, according to City Controller Doug Whitham. He expects that cushion, which equals roughly half the city’s annual budget, will help weather any potential revenue shortfalls.
“We expect this balance will give the city wiggle room as we go forward,” Whitham said. “We expect to be able to navigate any shortfall from cash balances.”
Another revenue source that figures to be adversely affected, perhaps for months to come, is the city’s food and beverage taxes. With local restaurants closed or severely restricted in their operations, that money, which normally funds the city’s economic development efforts, will need to be found elsewhere.
“We dedicate a lot of those taxes to certain departments just to help streamline and make it easier to keep track of,” Broderick said, “so it’ll be noticeable when we have shortfalls in those funds.”
Local officials remain optimistic that their municipalities are, for the most part, financially well-positioned to rebound from the crisis quickly. But they’re unsure about how residents will respond to coronavirus-induced changes in everyday operations that seem certain to curtail a small town atmosphere. In Pendleton, for instance, the city building often served as an informal meeting place where residents would pause to chat while paying their utility bills. That seems unlikely to continue as long as social distancing guidelines remain in effect.
“It’s an interesting balance that we’re going to have to figure out,” Christenson said. “How do we have that small-town feel but yet have that distance between us and someone coming in to pay their bill, or coming in to talk with us about a permit? We’re still going to be there, we’re still going to have that interaction, it just may look a little different for awhile. We’re still trying to figure out what that looks like.”
