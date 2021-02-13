Within the next few weeks, the organizations of the two major political parties in Madison County will be gathering to determine their leadership for the next four years.
Being a party chairman is pretty much a thankless job. There is praise when the party fares well in an election and lots of criticism when the losses pile up on Election Day.
Recent outcomes for election to county office has favored the Republican Party, and it’s likely to be a trend that will be hard for Democrats to break.
As more people migrate from the Indianapolis area to southern Madison County, they tend to lean heavily Republican. The remaining strongholds for the Democratic Party continue to be Anderson and Elwood and to a lesser extent Alexandria.
There is one certainty when the Democrats gather on March 6, and that is there will be a new county chairman elected. Current chairwoman Ludy Watkins is not seeking another term.
As of this week, the only person expressing an interest in leading the Democrat Party for the next four years is Thomas Newman Jr. Newman said he is running for the position and acknowledges there are lots of challenges ahead.
Newman noted this will be the second time he has sought the party leadership position. He ran in 1969, losing to former Alexandria Mayor Max Branch.
If successful, Newman brings lots of experience in operating campaigns in the county, which should prove to be a benefit.
Resident Lindsay Brown was also interested in the leadership post, but indicated this past week he will not seek the chairmanship.
Brown said he was interested in being vice chairman, but party rules require the two top posts be occupied by a man and woman.
He noted that Democrats win when they have the support of Black voters in the Anderson city election and in county races.
It would probably be beneficial to local Democrats to have a Black woman serve in a leadership position, and there are probably several suitable candidates to fill that role.
My thoughts turned immediately to Tami Dixon-Tatum and Treva Bostic. Both women come from families with a rich political background.
On the GOP side, Russ Willis is seeking another term as chairman and, as of this week, there are no announced challengers. He was challenged four years ago by the Tea Party segment of the GOP but easily turned back the challenge.
Kris Lutz, the current vice chairperson, is not seeking another term.
Kellie Heuer, a member of the GOP Central Committee, is seeking the vice chairmanship.
Years ago, a party chairman was expected to build a strong precinct organization as a way to win elections. That dynamic has changed dramatically in recent years. The precinct organization doesn’t carry the weight for Democrats when Tom Ashley and Bud Wood served as chairmen.
Since the party chairs can also serve on the county Election Board, cooperation on establishing vote centers should be at the top of the list.
