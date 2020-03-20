ANDERSON — Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett – the fourth richest man in the world, according to Forbes – once told investors that some of the best advice for managing personal wealth can be found in a stanza of a poem from English writer Rudyard Kipling:
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting…
…yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it.
That advice rings especially true as the American economy grinds to a halt in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors are seeing unprecedented fluctuations in the stock market, with trading on Wall Street halted four times over the past two weeks. The Dow Jones industrial average on Wednesday closed below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017, and in the past month, it’s absorbed eight of its 10 biggest one-day point losses on record.
But local financial advice professionals stress that this is not a time to panic, and in fact, it could be a golden opportunity to sow the seeds for expanding personal wealth in the future.
“If you have cash to invest, this is a great opportunity,” says Philip Lavelle, a financial adviser at Lavelle Financial in Anderson. “If you have some money that you can use to take advantage of some of these low stock prices, it’s worth considering. I think many people look back and say, ‘Boy, I wish I had bought when the market pulled back.’ This is their chance.”
A key problem, however, is the drastic pullback in overall economic activity. As businesses like restaurants, movie theaters and malls – where many consumers tend to spend disposable income – close their doors temporarily, financial decisions can become more fear-driven, some analysts say.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the economy right now and that’s due to the fact that this is mainly a health crisis,” says Abbey Omodunbi, an economist and assistant vice president with PNC Financial Services Group. “I think consumers are more concerned with the immediate impact of their spending decisions, and lots of them aren’t spending as much as they used to.”
The federal government is taking extraordinary steps to prop up the economy, with President Donald Trump urging congressional action on an estimated $850 billion coronavirus stimulus package that reportedly includes direct cash payments to citizens. Passage of a bill is expected next week.
Another part of the plan is for the federal government to mail checks directly to Americans. The timing, check amounts and who would receive them remains unclear, but many observers believe such an infusion of cash would help.
“The issue is, how do we prop up corporations or businesses and get consumers spending again?” said Brock Vaughters, director of undergraduate studies at Anderson University’s Falls School of Business. “If you have money burning a hole in your pocket, you’re eventually going to want to get out there and spend it.”
Of perhaps greater consequence to investors and consumers alike is the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to slash interest rates to near zero and buy up nearly $700 million in government and mortgage-related bonds as part of its emergency plan to safeguard the economy.
“The economy in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson area was on strong footing before this (crisis), and unemployment was at historic lows,” Omodunbi said. “It’s a way (for the Fed) to let consumers know they’re doing everything they can to ease financial concerns.”
