ANDERSON — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to health care workers in Madison County on Friday.
The federal Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization Dec. 11 for the vaccine developed by Phizer and BioNTech. Emergency authorization for a second vaccine, by Moderna, is expected from the FDA by the end of this week.
The Indiana Department of Health said the first doses arrived in Indiana on Monday and the first immunizations took place the same day at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, one of five pilot hospitals in the state that were first to receive the vaccine.
Indiana is expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, with more arriving each week after that.
The state has designated 47 hospitals to vaccinate healthcare workers. Community Hospital Anderson is the designated hospital for Madison County.
“We’re not just responsible for our own staff, it’s all the healthcare workers within the community,” Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson, said Tuesday.
Within its network, Community has ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccine, which will then be delivered to Anderson as it is needed for vaccination clinics.
Once thawed, the vaccine will stay viable in a refrigerator for up to five days, according to Pfizer.
“We have a process to transport it from Community here, store it, and then administer it within that time frame," Tharp said. "The major goal is to not waste any of it.”
According to the state, more than 20,000 healthcare workers have registered for their first dose. The vaccine requires two doses, with the second being administered 21-28 days after the first.
“Our frontline healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, in a press release.
“By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our healthcare workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it's due to COVID or another medical matter.”
Vaccinations will roll out in three phases, with the initial phase consisting of two stages, 1A and 1B.
In the current 1A stage, healthcare workers and long-term care residents will be vaccinated.
As part of Operation Warp Speed, the federal government has partnered with CVS and Walgreens to immunize long-term care residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.