ANDERSON — Hospitals in Madison County are restricting visitors, consolidating primary care and encouraging patients to use options that allow them to see a doctor remotely from home.
Community Health Network announced the consolidation of primary care in an effort to reduce the number of people in waiting rooms and facilities.
Patients with scheduled appointments will be contacted by their doctor's office to arrange a telehealth appointment.
"Your primary care physician can provide care over the telephone or by a video visit for many common health issues, including colds, medication refills and managing chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure," Amanda Furr, physician executive for primary care, said in a video statement.
For patients requiring in-person visits, Community will be operating alternate locations, one for patients with coughing and breathing issues or fever and a different location for patients without those symptoms but who still need to be seen in-person, said Furr.
Call your primary care provider and they will be able to assess whether you need a telephone or video visit or to be sent to one of the dedicated locations.
Both hospitals are offering a discount for online visits. Use the code HOME20 to get a Virtual Care appointment for $20 through Community's website or the code HOME for a $20 Ascension Online Care visit.
Both hospitals have also restricted all visitors with only a few exceptions and have postponed all elective surgeries.
