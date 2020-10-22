ANDERSON — A national trend that may point to the job market continuing to recover, albeit slowly, from a pandemic-induced recession seems to be holding true locally.
Thursday’s announcement that the number of Americans seeking first-time unemployment benefits fell to 787,000 was greeted by many economists as a sign that the recovery remains steady. But increasingly frequent warnings from federal, state and local health officials that a resurgence of the coronavirus may be on the horizon is tempering optimism.
Although weekly statistics aren’t available, the latest quarterly data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development show the unemployment rate in Madison County at 6.4%, slightly above the statewide average of 6.2%. Local economic development officials point to a variety of job openings as evidence that the local job market is still improving.
“The city has more than 100 potential openings now that they’re cooperating with local companies to fill,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development. “I know sometimes there are different sectors that might be represented (in unemployment numbers), but there are opportunities right now for different factories that might be hiring.”
With confirmed coronavirus cases beginning to spike again statewide and locally, officials admit that the improvement in the jobs outlook may be short-lived. But they stress that, barring a return to full lockdowns — when restaurants and other businesses were forced to close completely — they expect the demand for workers to remain stable.
“It’s hard for me to know everybody’s management practices, but I think most organizations have figured out a way to move forward and deal with cases as they pop up in their workforce,” Sparks said. “I’m hopeful there aren’t going to be any more shutdowns. We’re going to work through cases, and that’s going to be a component of what happens going forward.”
