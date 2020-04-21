ANDERSON – As Congress closed in on a deal to fund the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program with up to an additional $450 billion, regional and local officials expressed hope that another round of funding would buy them additional time to process a growing backlog of loan applications.
“It would allow us to work with a little bit of time with the smaller clients that need us to walk through how to get the right documentation,” said Adam Hoeksema, executive director of Bankable, the nonprofit lending arm of the Flagship Enterprise Center. “We could do that hand holding and walk them through the process. It will be helpful for the very small businesses we work with.”
Indiana, one of the first states to secure federal assistance under an economic disaster declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic, saw nearly 36,000 applications approved for loans totaling more than $7.4 billion in the program’s first two weeks.
“The SBA approved more loans in 14 days than we had in 14 years previously,” said Rob Scott, Great Lakes regional administrator for the Small Business Association. “That’s the magnitude of the amount of money that we were able to push through. The whole point is to keep people on payroll so that they have the money they need to feed their families and pay their bills.”
Hoeksema said that at one interval during the initial two weeks of PPP funding, Bankable approved seven loans totaling around $450,000 in one 24-hour period.
The program has mobilized banks of all sizes to help distribute loan funds, and the focus, Scott said, has been on making sure as many channels as possible are open for small business owners to apply for and receive funding quickly.
“Obviously the big banks played a role in this, but it was the smaller lending institutions that have been instrumental and have shouldered a lot of the load,” he said. “It’s something that helps rural America and certain minority segments, and it’s obviously something that we want to continue.”
Lawmakers Tuesday were working to iron out agreement on legislative language and other ancillary issues before a Senate session during which a vote was expected. Assuming passage there, the House of Representatives would vote on the legislation Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.