ANDERSON – It came as no surprise to the two leaders of the major political parties in Madison County that the primary elections have been reset for June 2.
The Indiana Election Commission and Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that the May 5 primary is being postponed to the first Tuesday in June.
Mary Retherford in the Madison County Clerk’s election room said 255 absentee ballots for the primary were mailed on Friday.
She said the ballots can be returned anytime before June 2.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said moving the primary back a month will require her office to be in operation for the election for an extended period of time.
“People are already sending in applications for absentee ballots,” she said.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said he was not surprised by the decision.
“I really expected this to happen with the events of the past week,” he said of the government actions at the federal, state and local level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It just moves everything back a month,” Willis said. “It will give the candidates more time to interact with voters.”
Willis said he expects the decision will result in an increase in the number of people casting ballots.
“People might have been concerned about being around a large group of people to vote in May,” he said.
Willis said he supports the lifting of the restrictions for people who want to cast an absentee ballot by mail.
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said she expected the primary to be moved from May and called it the right decision.
“It protects the people,” she said. “I was worried about the poll workers and voters. It was a good idea.”
Watkins agreed with Willis that the decision will result in a higher turnout for the primary and encouraged people to vote by mail.
“People might have been afraid to go to the polls,” she said.
Watkins said the additional four weeks are important because right now the candidates can interact with the voters.
“They can’t go door to door or meet with more than 10 people,” she said. “The candidates need the additional time.”
