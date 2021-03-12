Local performers, fans: The show must live

ANDERSON — Dane Clark, local musician and drummer for John Mellencamp, was in a recording session in Alexandria on March 13, 2020, as the COVID-19 shutdown was beginning.
On the way home, he stopped at a grocery store and purchased seven cases of water to prepare for the unknown.
A week later, he had an epiphany.
“I remember March 20 well — when I got this idea,” he said. “If I’m going to have to sit around the house, my recording sessions are all canceled and there’s no playing live, I’m going to have to make some lemonade out of these lemons.”
Clark spent time in his home studio writing, recording and releasing an album called “Songs in Isolation.” He recorded 12 songs with his bandmates and musician friends digitally from afar. The album has generated national attention.
For local performers, the pandemic has presented obstacles, forcing them to innovate and create new ways to express themselves and their art.
The first consideration for most was staying healthy.
Rick Sowers, director of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, spoke to the importance of safety for the orchestra as a whole.
“It’s just not safe to try to put 60 to 70 musicians on the stage at the same time,” he said. “There have been masks made to help operate playing an instrument, but they just don’t work well.”
The orchestra started the rescheduling process for this season early last fall, assuming they would be back by this month or next.
“About six weeks ago, we realized that shows in March or April just weren’t going to happen,” Sowers said.
“We knew there would be audience members who would not feel safe and would not come. Some of our musicians didn’t feel comfortable returning to play, either. It was clear to us that we just aren’t ready yet.”
What the orchestra misses most is playing to a live audience.
“It’s that human connection, the artistic connection between the audience and the musicians that is a significant thing,” Sowers explained.
The ASO plans to start doing small-group ensembles and solo performances in various areas around Madison County. A free outdoor concert at Shadyside Park in July has been added to the schedule.
The Alley Theatre in Anderson has been impacted by lost ticket sales, but artistic director Rick Vale said the way the theater operates financially has benefited it greatly.
“Our ticket money does not pay for our productions,” he said. “We keep our ticket money pristine and donate it to the Central Christian Church.”
The theater’s season is planned at least a year in advance and expenses are paid up front.
“We closed our last show of the season on March 17, and everything was closed down on March 18,” Vale explained. “We didn’t have to cancel anything last year.”
The Alley Theatre will open back up March 18 with its first show, “Amadeus,” staged at the Anderson Museum of Art. The season will continue with outdoor shows, and Vale hopes a normal stage season will start in September.
“All of our next season has already been paid for, and we have money left over from this past season that we didn’t use on costumes and other things,” Vale said. “We haven’t been overly devastated.”
Vale said the theater will use digital “touchless” programs, offer livestream performances and hold more auditions by video. He expects all of these measures to continue beyond the pandemic.
Jennifer Thiemet, artistic director of the Anderson Young Ballet Theatre, spoke to the importance of working together as an arts community.
“Many ballet and theater companies have gone bankrupt,” she said. “Our companies and other companies have been helping each other out to try to keep us all open. Patronage is key.”
‘NOT GOING TO MISS A STEP’
Randy Hammel, executive director of the Paramount Theatre, said the facility was set to have one of its best years ever in 2020-21 — until the shutdown happened.
“When we got the news that we had to shut down on March 12, we immediately lost around $60,000 to $80,000 of handling money within the next 60 days,” Hammel said. “Then we started the still-ongoing process of rescheduling.”
The office remains busy.
“When you have to schedule six to eight months in advance, you have to be here,” he explained. “We also still have people calling in, bills to pay and a building to take care of.”
Hammel wants the community to know that the Paramount staff is working hard to open the historic facility to the community as soon as possible.
“We aren’t going to miss a step,” he said. “We are trying to be in a situation where as soon as we get a green light, we are ready to go.”
Bluegrass band the Rock Bottom Boys of Madison County — Jason Varner, Trent Palmer and Mike Snyder — normally play 50 to 60 shows a year, but in 2020 they played only nine. Instead of traveling and performing, they spent time in a recording studio.
“Nobody really performs live music for the money,” Snyder said. “It’s in our soul — performing fills you up. ... Not having that outlet to provide joy for people has been brutal.”
The band has booked a few county fairs for the summer and is hoping to add more appearances.
While performers have missed live audiences, the public has missed live performances.
John Grimes, an avid concert-goer and Anderson native, has been going to rock shows around Madison County his whole life.
“The camaraderie of getting in the venue, going up on the hill and seeing folks you haven’t seen in a long time is so fun,” Grimes said. “I can’t wait to get back into the scene.”