ANDERSON – When Amanda Malone and her clients arrived at a downtown title agency to close on the sale of a house this week, the scene looked more like a hospital room than an office.
“We actually did (the closing) in the entryway,” Malone said. “The closer wore gloves and a hair covering, and she had a mask on.”
As in other segments of the area’s economy, things have changed rapidly and fundamentally in the local real estate market during the coronavirus pandemic. From virtual tours of empty and sanitized houses to financing and purchase agreements being signed from the driver’s seat of their vehicles, home buyers in Madison County are encountering a more hands-off process as realtors change their practices to conform to social distancing guidelines.
Malone, an agent for F.C. Tucker Crossroads who has sold real estate for five years, said the true impact of measures like Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home executive order, which took effect March 24, may not be noticed in the local market for awhile. Although the number of closed sales in Madison County for March was up 15% over February and down only 7% compared to the same month in 2019, according to a report issued by the MIBOR Realtor Association, those numbers include homes that went under contract in January and February – prior to the coronavirus crisis worsening across the U.S.
The closing Malone described was originally scheduled for March 2, but was pushed back more than a month while the deal awaited financing from banks that were busy processing small business loan applications and other tasks.
“Closings are taking a little bit longer because everything’s stopped and waiting,” Malone said. “As far as sales go, we really won’t see the effects (of the pandemic) in the numbers until April and May come out.”
Even after social distancing and other restrictions are lifted, though, other realtors agree that some changes may become permanent.
“Some of the areas that are tightening up a lot are the lenders,” said Shelley Binney, an agent with The Real Estate Pros of Keller Williams. “Credit scores are having to be higher. They’re getting a lot more stressed about things. They’re also checking right before closing to make sure that nothing has changed in the buyer’s income.”
Other parts of the home buying process have changed overnight. Prospective buyers are being encouraged to take a hard look at their finances before even calling a real estate agent. Those who choose to go house hunting are in some cases being asked to sign waivers acknowledging awareness of the potential effects of COVID-19 before setting foot in a house.
“When we’re working with a buyer, first we’re figuring out what their situation is,” said Heather Upton, owner of The Real Estate Pros of Keller Williams. “If someone comes in through the internet or calls us, that’s one of the first questions we’re asking: Do they have to buy a house right now, or can they wait?”
Upton and her staff have seen virtual showings spike in the last few weeks, and her firm is also contracting with a professional videographer to produce walk-through clips of various homes that they can keep on file. But with the gain in technology, she says, comes a loss in the actual experience.
“That’s the one thing you can’t really replicate until you walk through it in person,” Upton said. “We don’t have as much control there and we’re basing it off of technology to give it a price.”
Malone added that, when formulating an asking price on a house based on video, “It’s almost like I feel a disconnect that I’m not doing my due diligence. There’s just a feeling you get when you walk into a house that you don’t get from a video.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.