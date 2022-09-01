ANDERSON — Based on recent standardized test scores, pandemic-related learning loss among school districts serving Madison County and other nearby communities doesn’t appear as stark as what has been reported nationally.
According to statistics released last month by the Indiana Department of Education, 100% of Indiana Christian Academy’s third graders passed the most recent iREAD test. This contrasts with the accountability grade of D in measurements of grade-level proficiency in English language arts and math, student growth and college and career readiness received consistently by the school since 2017, according to the IDOE website.
Another private school, Liberty Christian’s elementary, reported pass rates in the 90th percentile. That contrasts with the school’s C grades received each year from the 2017-18 and 2019-20 school years, the latest for which grades are available.
Among public school districts, Daleville Community Schools, Elwood Community Schools and Frankton-Lapel Community Schools also reported pass rates in the 90th percentile. Daleville and Elwood consistently have earned C accountability grades, and Frankton-Lapel consistently has earned B accountability grades.
However, the public schools in the county’s urban center didn’t fare nearly as well. Anderson Community Schools reported an iREAD pass rate of 66.7%, while Anderson Preparatory Academy charter school reported a pass rate of 68.6%.
In addition, ACS officials last year reported their more than 6,500 students earned in excess of 15,000 F grades on remote assignments.
However, since 2017, ACS consistently has earned an accountability grade of C, according to the IDOE website.
For more detailed information about the recent iREAD pass rates, read The Herald Bulletin’s recent report, https://www.heraldbulletin.com/news/local_news/indiana-christian-academy-third-graders-achieve-perfect-pass-rate-on-iread-assessment/article_8796ae3e-1a7d-11ed-96af-1bfe7cea0ed0.html.