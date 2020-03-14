ANDERSON — All Madison County schools, including public and private schools, expect to close for several weeks after consultation with the Madison County Health Department and the Madison County Task Force on the COVID-19 virus.
Most districts have closed after 6 p.m. Friday through April 6. However, South Madison Community Schools will be closed from March 14 to April 12.
Daleville Community Schools and Shenandoah School Corp. also have announced closures through April 6.
Though there were no known cases of novel coronavirus in Madison County, the superintendents of all the Madison County schools met Friday morning and drafted a common letter sent to all parents or guardians in each of the districts. The letter was tailored by each school corporation to its specific circumstances.
“This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the hardship this may cause some families, students, and staff,” Alexandria Community Schools’ letter said. “Additional communication will follow regarding food services for days when school has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.”
The measure, which includes suspension of athletics and extracurricular activities in each district, follows other counties, including Marion County, which announced Thursday that all schools there will be closed for three weeks.
“This is an unprecedented and fluid situation that is constantly being monitored and assessed by the Indiana State Department of Health, Madison County Health Department, and SMCSC. As changes occur, or as we get closer to the end of the closure period, additional information will be shared with you at that time,” South Madison Community Schools’ letter said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday said, effective immediately, school districts would be given a 20-day waiver from the legally required 180 days of attendance. He also advised the school systems to follow guidelines for non-essential gatherings and prepare for broader closures through e-learning and other virtual learning options.
Most districts expect to use a combination of eLearning and state waiver days to prevent having to make up days.
Though they are on different calendars, the closure period also includes a week or two of spring break for most of the districts.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, which is heading up the local coronavirus task force, said the decision to close the schools was made Friday following Holcomb’s directive.
“Everything is changing so rapidly,” Grimes said. “I wanted the school systems to do it collectively as a county and not by individual school districts.”
Among the concerns generated by the closures is that, even though teachers will be paid at least for eLearning days since they must be available for consultation by students, some classes of employees, such as paraeducators who are paid a per diem, may suffer additional financial stress.
However, Anderson Community Schools’ interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said in a letter to staff that paraeducators would receive their daily rate the week of March 30. The district already was scheduled to be on spring break over the next two weeks during which paraeducators typically would not be paid.
“Guidance on the use of non-cert staff will also be forthcoming, but know that we will remain within contractual stipulations, and will work closely with the AFT on a plan for use of non-cert staff not-required to report on an emergency e-learning day on as needed,” the letter said. “The week of 3/30 is a payroll week. People will be paid.”
