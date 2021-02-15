Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 10F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 10F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.