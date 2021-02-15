ANDERSON — Because of the anticipated winter weather and travel advisories, the Madison County Health Department will not be providing COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday during the morning hours.
Scheduled appointments for Tuesday are being moved to the same time on Thursday.
Those who have existing appointments can expect an automated notification from the registration system of the new appointment date. It will also provide a link to reschedule or cancel if this date change is inconvenient.
Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccination appointments from 2 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. remained as scheduled.
The Health Department will continue to monitor the weather.
In the event additional afternoon and evening appointments need to be rescheduled, those who had appointments scheduled will be notified.
Please continue to check the Madison County Health Department Facebook page and website for information.
