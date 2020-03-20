ANDERSON – Madison County has declared a local disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Mike Phipps signed the declaration on Friday, which conforms to the guidelines issued by President Donald Trump and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
That includes limiting gatherings of people to 10 or fewer and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet.
The emergency declaration also implemented a travel watch for Madison County.
During a watch travel advisory only essential travel is permitted for trips to work, medical reasons, to purchase food, groceries and medications, and travel for court appearances and government related activities.
“Following the advice of local health officials, we are declaring a local travel advisory and a suspension of all non-essential travel in the county,” Phipps said. “This order will allow local health and law enforcement to coordinate to the fullest extent permitted by law.
“We defer to our Health Officer, Dr. (Stephen) Wright, chairman of the board of Health Dr. (Troy) Abbott, and Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes in advising us as a county and a community of how we can each do our part to stem the tide,” he added.
Madison County Attorney Jonathan Hughes with Bose McKinney & Evans clarified some of the guidelines that called for the closing of non-essential businesses.
Hughes said state law allows the health department to restrict all public gatherings.
He said non-essential businesses can open, but they have to follow the guidelines of restricting access to no more than 10 people maintaining social distancing.
“They open at their own risk,” Hughes said. “The health risk to employees and customers is serious.”
Hughes said a nonessential business that opens and doesn’t adhere to the guidelines risks an enforcement action.
Hughes said county government is following the directive of the health department that non-essential business be closed.
“We’re asking them to close if they can’t follow those guidelines,” he said. "Retail businesses that cannot do that shall close access to the interior of their facilities.”
The Anderson office of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development saw a number of people applying for unemployment benefits.
At one point it was reported that there were 35 people in line.
Chriskon Hall works as a server at Mulligans in Muncie, but she lives in Anderson.
“I’ve been out of work since Monday," she said. "It’s tough, especially with five children,” she said. “Luckily I have a fiancé that is still working.”
Hall said right now the five children are struggling.
“I’m anxious to get back to work,” she said. “I’ll have my job back when they open.”
Emily Scott works as a hair stylist at Sports Clips in Noblesville and has not worked since Wednesday, but has a job when the business reopens.
“I applied for unemployment on Wednesday and was denied within 48 hours,” she said. “They told me I didn’t make enough money in the first quarter.”
Scott said she recently got out of prison and is working to regain custody of her daughter back.
“I just got paid Thursday from my current job,” she said. “I'll try to make do. I will probably take advantage of some of the food giveaways.
“I want them to open pretty quick,” Scott said. “It’s pretty stressful.”
The Veterans Administration Northern Indiana Health Care System announced Friday that its Peru and Muncie community-based outpatients clinics are closed.
Veterans in need of acute medical care should seek treatment in Fort Wayne or Marion.
