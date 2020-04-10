ANDERSON – Two more Madison County residents have died from the COVID-19 virus, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting.
The latest information released Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows that 13 people have died from the virus in Madison County.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for Madison County Health Department, said she has documented 18 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
“The deaths might not have been filed with the state,” she said. “It depends on when the hospital or nursing home will file with the county and state.”
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box Wednesday announced that long-term care facilities and hospitals were to report deaths and positive tests for COVID-19 to the state and local health departments within 24 hours.
That order went into effect Thursday and Grimes said it may take a few days for implementation.
The number of positive tests increased by 58 to 204, and a total of 729 people in the county have been tested, an increase of 146.
The county ranks fourth in the state in deaths from COVID-19. Marion County has reported 107 deaths; Lake County has 23 and Hamilton County has 19.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,505), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively.
The ISDH is reporting that 300 Indiana residents have died from the virus, an increase of 55 from Thursday. There are 6,907 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus and 35,040 have been tested.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Thursday that a strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health tested 13 inmates for the virus at the Madison County Detention Center.
He said all the tests came back negative. The inmates were being housed in a quarantine cellblock for days.
Mellinger said three weeks ago the department placed all new inmates in a temporary seven-day cellblock. He said if the inmates showed no symptoms, they were placed in the general population.
An isolation unit has been used twice, Mellinger said.
Demographics for the state provided by the ISDH shows the largest age group with positive cases is between 50 and 59.
The age group with the largest number of deaths is for people over the age of 80, with 37% of the total in Indiana.
Fifty-five percent of those testing positive are women.
