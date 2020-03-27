ANDERSON – Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for the COVID-19, according to the Madison County Health Department.
That brings the total of positive COVID-19 cases in the county to seven.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Friday that she expects another seven to eight positive tests results for the county through the weekend.
She said the Indiana State Department of Health may not reflect that number as paperwork is being processed.
“Two of the positive tests were for EMS (Emergency Medical Services) employees,” she said. “They are self-quarantining.
“The numbers will climb,” Grimes added. “We won’t reach the peak for another three weeks.”
She said as long as local non-essential businesses remain open, people will continue to leave their homes.
“Our local ordinance is more stringent than the governor’s order,” Grimes said. “The Madison County Commissioners are fully in support of the actions being taken by the county’s health board.”
The three new reported confirmed cases Friday include the county’s first death from the virus.
Frederick Partlow, 78, Frankton, died in Hamilton County where he was hospitalized. Grimes said the two other new cases include a 68-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.
“We expect several more cases to be reported in Madison County,” Grimes said.
She said the Madison County Health Department is using most of the department’s staff to investigate the cases to determine what contacts the infected person might have had in the past week.
On Wednesday the local health department was notified by the Indiana State Department of Health that a 58-year-old woman has tested positive for the virus.
The Herald Bulletin received an email Monday from a family member of a 72-year-old man who tested positive and was hospitalized on life support.
The health department confirmed the third local case was a 72-year-old man. That person recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas.
The Madison County Health Department announced Sunday that a female in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, Grimes said a woman in her 60s had tested positive for the virus.
“It is imperative that citizens stay at home so we can slow the spread of the virus,” Grimes said.
