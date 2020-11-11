ANDERSON — Under restrictions announced Wednesday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Madison and surrounding counties, all coded "orange," will be required to exercise the following restrictions beginning Sunday to limit spread of the coronavirus.
- Social gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
- Businesses will be required to notify patrons that face coverings are required.
- Customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs must be spaced six feet apart.
- Attendance at indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events will be limited to 25% of capacity.
- Attendance at community recreation sports leagues and tournaments should be limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians.
The restrictions will be in place for one month and could be extended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.