ANDERSON – Around 2003 when Rick Vale, a retired actor who recently had moved to Madison County from Seattle, Washington, met Bill Malone, a wildly popular star of local theater, he didn’t strike Vale as an actor.
“First of all, he was very normal. He was a little less outrageous and flamboyant and crazy,” he said.
A character actor with an extensive regional following, through Mainstage Theatre, the Alley Theatre in Anderson and the Commons Theatre in Alexandria, Malone, 65, died Wednesday of complications of COVID-19 after spending a couple of months in rehabilitation for heart-related issues at Bethany Pointe.
A central figure to Anderson’s theater scene, Malone long has been honored as the namesake for Mainstage Theatre’s local Billy award.
“I think when we step back or step forward in a few years, he is part of a generation that is gone because he’s gone,” Vale said.
Through the years, Vale and Malone directed and acted under one another in dozens of plays. When Vale started the Alley Theatre, he knew Malone would have to star in its first production in order for it to be a success.
“If you go to theater in this town, you know who he is. Everybody knows who he is,” Vale said. “I knew that would sell tickets. He literally pulled people into the theater. Because he was a comic actor, he pulled audiences into the theater.”
An Anderson University and Ball State University graduate, Malone also made the theater a safe place for families.
“He was notorious for getting whole families, especially if the play needed kids. He would get the parents and kids on the stage at the same time,” Vale said. “He was good at getting them involved, people who otherwise might not get on stage.”
Malone held day jobs first in the medical field and later as an elementary teacher for Anderson Community Schools. Many of the hundreds of people who responded to news of his death on Facebook described Malone, a grandfather of 10, as a father figure.
“You could tell even though he was the same age and maybe even a little younger than the people there, he was kind of a dad,” Vale said.
Vale said he was surprised to find Malone’s popularity reached as far as Muncie, where he also performed and had a large following.
“I had no idea he had any kind of theater life in Muncie,” he said. “He was walking in circles quietly that we didn’t know about.”
Tommy Thomas met Malone 32 years ago when he started acting at Mainstage and looked at him as a mentor.
“I absolutely looked up to Bill,“ he said. “When I was directing and had an issue, he was one of the few people I went to because he was sort of a blessing on the show. He brought years of knowledge. He had his own little flair that would make it even more amazing than what it was before.”
Making the theater accessible from the gallery to the stage was important to Malone, Thomas said.
“He loved the theater, and he wanted to give everybody a fair chance and always tried to find the positive instead of the negative,” he said. “Bill always gave people an extra chance or let them prove themselves.”
Malone met his best friend, Jim Hunter, when they were in the eighth grade at the former Central Junior High School.
“He was more of a listener than a talker,” Hunter said. ‘I’m the opposite, so we made a good pair in that regard.”
The self-described nerdy boys trying to find their place in the ruthless world of high school found their niche their sophomore year in Maxine Bridges’ drama class at Anderson High School, he said.
“We both liked the idea of acting and having an activity to do together. Bill was not sports-minded, but I was,” he said.
The friends developed a lifelong love of theater, though Malone immersed himself in it more, Hunter said. At Bridges’ urging, the young men participated in summer theater and went on to become involved with Mainstage.
“The bond was always there,” he said. “It was always really strong because we started out together. He embraced it even more than I did. It was a safe space for us growing up.”
Though he chose to remain in the area and work with local theaters, Malone easily could have gone professional in a larger market, Hunter said.
“His version of Scrooge was probably one of my favorites. Even when he was young, he could look old,” he said.
Malone also was a man of seemingly boundless energy, Hunter said.
“I think Bill affected so many people because he directed probably more shows than he was in, and he made everybody feel welcome regardless of race, creed or color,” he said. “At one time or another, he kept three different theater groups alive by himself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.