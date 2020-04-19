ANDERSON – The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders band may not be able to defend its state title this summer at Band Day at the Indiana State Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Band Day still appears to be on for Aug. 7, AHS Band Director Richard Geisler announced last week that the band also will not be participating over the summer in the Central Indiana Track Show Association’s lineup of competitions, all of which have been canceled.
“Defending a title is the last thing on my mind right now,” Geisler said. “I just hope and pray my students are safe and healthy and that this pandemic passes quickly.
“Our participation will depend on the governor’s orders, guidance from state and local health authorities, and health and safety protocols at the time that I have to make a decision.”
The summer competition lineup is one of many disappointments students at AHS and throughout Madison County have had to accept amid stay-at-home orders by the governor.
“I share in the disappointment with students and the community that our season has been impacted by the pandemic, but everyone understands that this is not at all a typical spring and it is not going to be a typical summer,” Geisler said. “I have seen a lot of maturity and understanding from the students about CITSA’s decision to cancel contests, and I’m proud of the way they have been handling themselves and responding to the news.”
Even if the 210-member band is able to perform at Band Day, social distancing may become a part of the norm and affect formations.
“If there is a Band Day this year, participation will not be the same as what it has been in the past,” Geisler said. “I have spoken with several colleagues who lead bands that historically make the night show and some of them have already made the decision to not participate this year. Others are planning to perform in Festival class (non-competitive) if the event takes place.”
The governor’s order that all schools participate in some sort of eLearning for the remainder of the academic year already has changed band instruction, which takes place online from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday over the Zoom video conferencing platform.
“During this time, students are able to pop in to ask us questions and receive immediate answers from us as they are practicing,” Geisler said. “In these conferences, we are able to diagnose problems, prescribe solutions, and do the best we can to give kids the individual attention that they need as they practice at home.”
Students still are required to submit weekly assignments, some in writing and some as performance videos to be critiqued.
“(Color) guard students will submit a video performing a memorized routine to the parade music. For the more advanced students, we post extra music excerpts for them to practice each week,” Geisler said.
All this actually requires more time for Geisler and his assistant director to view the videos and assist students with corrections, he said.
“You can’t correct most rhythmic mistakes through email. So, Mr. Zehr and I have to sometimes send recordings back to students of ourselves counting, singing, or playing things to help kids fix problems,” he said. “We are fortunate that two of us share this workload. If 165 students each submit a five-minute recording, we wind up with almost 14 hours of music or video to critique.”
Geisler said he really hasn’t considered how to continue the performance aspects of the band program in the fall or if social distancing mandates remain in place.
“I think once the country has a little bit more clarity on how to return from social distancing, I will be better able to answer that question,” he said. “Ultimately, I will follow the guidelines that are given to me from administration and will do the best I can to make things work.”
AHS Drum Major Hope Jones, 17, who with co-drum major Nichole Tupling led the band to victory, had hoped to continue competing with the Marching Highlanders over the summer before attending Xavier University in Ohio in the fall to study actuarial science with a minor in music performance.
This school year was supposed to culminate a band career that started with learning to play the trombone in middle school.
“The seniors are taking it pretty hard, but we’re taking it step by step,” she said. “It was going to be one of the best years I had in band with the level of musicianship. It already been successful with how we sounded, and by the end of the school year, it was only going to sound better.”
