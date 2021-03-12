Mental health providers adapt for safer, easier accessibility

ANDERSON — Christa Welty felt alone with her thoughts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On top of quarantining by herself for two weeks, she could not see her significant other, a Canadian citizen, for 10 months because of travel restrictions.
And the pandemic minimized the human interaction and connection that she loves so much about her job as a librarian at Anderson University.
When people wear masks, she observes, “You only get ... part of the communication and not the whole person — not even the whole experience of what it means to have a conversation.”
Like Welty, many people have struggled with the psychological toll of the pandemic. According to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 40% of adults have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic, a fourfold increase from 2019.
And with less social interaction and more anxiety and depression linked to COVID-19, more people have tapped into mental health services. Anxiety screenings across the country increased 93% from 2019 to 2020, according to Mental Health America.
Dr. Gary Vaughn, a psychologist at Ascension St. Vincent Behavioral Health Center in Anderson, has seen firsthand the impacts of the pandemic on mental health.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in people coming in because of mental health issues,” Vaughn explained. “The majority of those are because of depression. That depression is really related to fears and anxieties about the unknown, the isolation and the loneliness.”
Unlike many organizations and medical practices that have closed or reduced in-person services, Vaughn has continued his outpatient work, with added health screenings to ensure safety.
At the beginning, “we knew we (were) taking a risk because we didn’t know what COVID was, but the risk of people not being seen was, I think, more of a detriment,” he said.
RAPID PIVOT TO VIRTUAL SETTING
Services like those at Ascension St. Vincent and Aspire Indiana Health had to adapt quickly to the pandemic in order to meet the increased demand for mental health assistance. Many offices leaned into telehealth, enabling patients to meet with professionals through video and phone calls.
Dr. Jody Horstman, chief integration officer at Aspire’s Anderson office, explained how the transition to a different platform for interaction with patients has affected the mental health field.
“We’ve gone through some transitions, because not only are we treating people and providing services for people who are impacted, but the way we do it has been impacted, and that … impacted (us),” Horstman said.
“One of the things that Aspire was able to do was pivot very rapidly to provide behavioral health and primary care through a virtual setting.”
Overall, she said, virtual counseling has proved successful.
“Telehealth has really allowed us to reach more people,” she explained, “and it’s super exciting because we’ve had people who, whatever barrier that it is — their own anxiety, transportation, time, whatever — they haven’t been able to come to an office. … We’ve actually been able to interface and interact with more people.”
Dr. Thomas Murray, a retired therapist and adjunct psychology teacher at Anderson University, agrees that telehealth can be valuable.
“I think what people are going to find out is that there really is a place for telehealth and that when you prefer to go that way, that’s going to become a viable option,” Murray said.
Although telehealth has been a useful tool recently and will likely be used in the future for some services, many health professionals believe it can’t and shouldn’t replace in-person sessions.
“You can pick up (body language, facial expression and attitude) a little better when you’re actually in the same room with somebody,” Murray explained.
‘PEOPLE NEED HUMAN CONTACT’
Denise Valdez, director of Kids Talk at Aspire Anderson, said health care providers will keep virtual counseling “in our back pocket.”
“I do believe in this particular role where possible,” she said of virtual health care. “(But) face-to-face advocacy has more impact than by phone.”
Vaughn summarized the main drawback with telehealth: “People need human contact. Isolation and loneliness are probably the two biggest factors that telehealth can’t overcome, although it’s probably the best link that we have.”
Facing challenges presented over the past year by the pandemic, the mental health community has adapted.
“We talk a lot about the negative impact of this pandemic on our mental health. … I would encourage you that even in a dark cloud there’s a silver lining,” Horstman said.
“We’ve become more resilient as individuals and businesses and a nation because this pandemic occurred. And while I certainly wouldn’t have recommended it, I think it’s important that people recognize that there’s always hope.”