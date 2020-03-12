INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has canceled the men's and women's basketball tournaments, according to a statement from the governing body.
A statement released by the NCAA reads:
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The move comes just hours after the college conferences canceled the remaining games in their basketball championships.
This story will be updated.
