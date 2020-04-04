ANDERSON – A woman in her 90s has become the ninth person in Madison County to die from the COVID-19 virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Saturday that in addition to the death of the woman, another seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A total of 73 people have now tested positive in Madison County since the first positive test was reported on March 18.
The deaths of five county residents have been reported by the health department in the past 24 hours.
The newest positive tests was for a woman in her 20s, one in her 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 60s and one above the age of 80. The other positive test was in a man in his 20s.
Because of federal privacy laws, the health department is not disclosing any specific information for each patient.
To date, 49 women and 24 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County.
The Madison County Health Department has extended the stay-at-home emergency declaration, except for essential travel for food and medical reasons, until April 30.
“We are seeing more deaths,” said county health officer Dr. Stephen Wright. “People are not complying and need to stay home.
“We have an older population in Madison County,” he added. “Getting sick is life or death for these folks. I cannot stress enough that we all need to stay home.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
