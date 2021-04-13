ANDERSON — Madison County currently has no scheduled COVID vaccination clinics that plan to use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which came under scrutiny Tuesday as federal officials recommended a pause in its use.
The Indiana Department of Health asked all clinics across the state to suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “pending additional U.S. FDA review,” according to a statement on its website.
“They’ve asked us to replace (the vaccine at) any upcoming clinics,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
A mass vaccination clinic being held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday went on as scheduled after officials there replaced the J&J vaccine with the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control are investigating reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots connected with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which prompted the pause recommendation.
Grimes said she was unaware of any local residents who had received the one-dose vaccine.
“If anyone is experiencing any issues as a result, they should contact their local health care provider,” she said.
The county remained at a blue advisory level, the lowest level issued by the state health department, according to the state’s online coronavirus dashboard, as officials remained optimistic about the progress of vaccine rollouts in spite of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine situation.
Grimes said information on two upcoming clinics — April 19 in Elwood and April 24 at Madison Park Church of God in Anderson — would be released later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.