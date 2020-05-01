ANDERSON – The number of offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in quarantine from the coronavirus increased sharply within the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Madison County Health Department reported no new deaths as a result of the coronavirus Friday and six new cases.
The health department raised the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 51 since March 27.
Three of the reported 51 deaths were offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Correction.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said an additional six people have tested positive for the virus raising the total number to 440.
The Indiana Department of Correction is reporting that 185 staff members and 367 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus at all its facilities.
At the Pendleton Correctional Facility a total of 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The agency is reporting a 250% increase in the number of offenders in quarantine which was reported at 302, up from a reported 86 on Thursday. Eighty-four offenders are in isolation, 42 of which have tested positive.
At the Pendleton juvenile facility, 18 staff members have tested positive. The agency is reporting 19 offenders in quarantine, seven in isolation and three that have tested positive.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website continued to show 49 people in the county have died since March 27. The state data is showing that 428 people have tested positive and that 1,936 people have been tested.
There is a difference in the numbers being reported by ISDH and the county health department because of a lag time in reporting.
With ISDH and the county health department looking to expand testing for the coronavirus in the county, the numbers are expected to increase.
“With the more tests that are given, there will be more positive cases,” Grimes said.
The number of deaths in Indiana has increased by 55 to 1,062 and the number of positive cases is now 18,630, an increase of 885 since Wednesday.
The ISDH website is reporting that 148 long-term care facilities in the state have had at least one coronavirus case and 85 facilities have experienced at least one death.
Statewide, 1,467 patients in long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus and 260 deaths have been reported.
Those numbers have not been updated in the past 48 hours.
In Madison County, it has been reported that 39 of the 51 deaths have been patients in long-term care facilities.
Thirty-one of the local long-term care facility deaths have been reported from Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.
According to the state, 90% of the deaths from the coronavirus have been people over the age of 60.
The state agency is reporting that 17.4% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients, a decrease, and the number of patients on ventilators statewide dropped to 8.4% of the 2,872 ventilators available in the state.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 339 deaths; Lake County has 92 reported deaths, and Johnson and Hamilton counties are each reporting 67 deaths.
