ANDERSON — Within the past two months, COVID-19 cases across the nation have dropped dramatically after the Omicron surge. Hospitalizations from the virus have also been declining.
From April 6 to 12, Madison County reported just 20 cases of COVID-19. Two days last month, March 26 and 29, the county reported 0 cases. This is a stark difference from the peak the county experienced just a few months ago. From Jan. 10 to 16, Madison County peaked at 2,072 new cases reported that week.
The BA2 variant is raising concerns of another possible wave of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, BA2 is a subvariant of Omicron, the highly transmissible strain that brought a surge earlier this year.
As of Tuesday, BA2 accounts for nearly 86% of cases in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
On April 5, Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, attended an Indiana Department of Health webinar where it was reported that 27% of the cases in Indiana were the BA2 variant.
“I would imagine it has probably increased in the past week,” she said, though numbers are not yet available.
However, hospitalization rates are decreasing despite concerns of another surge. In late March, Community Hospital Anderson reported a six-day stretch without someone being admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19.
“It (BA2) doesn’t seem to be more severe than Omicron,” Mellinger said.
Mellinger explained that in Philadelphia, which just reinstated their mask mandate due to a 50% rise in their 7-day case average, their health care system did not see a major rise.
“Hospital systems aren’t taxed like they were before,” she said.
In a recent interview with the Herald Bulletin, Marsha Meckel, administrator for Community Hospital Anderson, shared that they are still prepared for another surge.
She noted that masks are still required in the hospital, for employees, patients and visitors. The hospital is monitoring cases in the county and is keeping an eye out for any spike in cases.
Mellinger feels that if another surge were to occur, people will be better prepared this time.
She shared that the county health department has a stockpile of personal protective equipment.
“If things should get ugly again, we are prepared, not just for our health department but for (our) community partners,” Mellinger said.
She noted that local fire departments, EMS and other groups were informed of the extra resources that the health department has on hand in case they need them.
Mellinger encourages people to get vaccinated if they have not yet, as this is the best way to prevent infection. To schedule your COVID-19 vaccination, visit vaccines.gov/search.