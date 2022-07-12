ANDERSON — Two coronavirus subvariants that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in June had become the dominant strains of the virus in the U.S. are raising concerns, but local health officials said they’re not taxing the county’s health care infrastructure yet.
The two strains — BA.4 and BA.5 — have surged in California, causing officials there to reinstate some COVID-related restrictions, including indoor masking in certain places.
But locally, officials are taking a more measured approach, noting that while BA.4 and BA.5 appear to be more transmissible and able to reinfect even those who have already contracted earlier subvariants, their symptoms are considerably milder.
“While this new variant may be more contagious, it is not more lethal if you’re vaccinated,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Community Health Network. “If anyone has had three shots, they do not need to be worried.”
Both variants, but the BA.5 variant in particular, appear to be driving an uptick in cases nationwide. BA.5 made up an estimated 54% of new cases nationwide during the first week in July, according to data from the CDC.
“They are about 10-15% more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-lineages, so they are more transmissible,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department. “However, they’re not more severe, so illness is still mild to moderate.”
Mellinger said as of Tuesday morning, the county’s three main hospitals were reporting a total of 12 COVID patients, and the county’s designation on the CDC’s data tracker was medium, meaning normal precautions — including mask wearing for those with symptoms and staying up to date on vaccines — are recommended.
Despite data indicating that the twin subvariants are able to evade immunity provided by previous COVID vaccines and boosters, Mellinger said continued practicing of the most common safeguards — hand washing, staying home if not feeling well and testing if symptoms exist — remain the most effective means of prevention.
“All those same prevention messages are still really important, not just for COVID but for other diseases as well,” she said. “We have other illnesses that are currently circulating, so we have to just stay with it.”