ANDERSON – Though they believe Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to keep K-12 schools closed through the end of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the right choice, it creates challenges as they continue to try to deliver education that meets state standards, Madison County school officials said.
The governor made the announcement Thursday as part of the state’s effort to “flatten the curve,” which prevents Hoosiers from becoming sick at the same time and overburdening the health care system.
Kevin Plew, principal at Indiana Christian Academy in Anderson, said his teachers are making the best of the situation, though they have not really trained for long-term distance learning.
“Much of the good that goes on in the Indiana Christian Academy classroom is the personal interaction that takes place between teacher and student,” he said. “We value life-touching-life relationships. It is difficult to see those take place through online platforms and video recordings.”
Jay McCurry, superintendent at Liberty Christian School, said he’d hoped the students would be able to return to the classroom in May so they would have a sense of closure to the 2019-20 school year.
“It’s especially challenging for our seniors, student-athletes, and students that have little home support,” he said.
In spite of the challenges, however, students and teachers have done well with eLearning, the school officials said.
“I think our students and teachers – and parents – have put forth an outstanding effort on eLearning,” said Frankton-Lapel Superintendent Bobby Fields. “Everyone has worked together to make the best of a very unusual situation that the students, teachers, nor parents have seen in their lifetime.”
Plew said his students have been cooperating by turning in their assignments.
“Many of our teachers are producing new video content for each of their classes. Most, if not all of our teachers, are doing weekly class meetings on Zoom,” he said.
School officials also report that students are expected to be assigned to the grade they would have been based on their work.
“We are planning on giving grades for the spring semester based on the student’s first nine-week grade of the spring semester and their eLearning grades. We finished the first nine-week grading period of the spring semester before school was closed. The last nine weeks will all be eLearning,” Fields said. “It is the best we can do in this unusual circumstance. With that being said, I don’t think this situation will play into students advancing or not advancing to the next grade level.”
Plew said advancement to the next grade at ICA will depend upon the body of work completed by students to date.
“We were able to complete our nationally normed Iowa testing,” he said. “This Iowa Achievement Test will be instrumental in helping us know if students are ready to advance to the next grade.”
