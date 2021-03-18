ANDERSON — Efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of local residents are progressing well, according to officials with the Madison County Health Department.
A Monday clinic in Elwood distributed nearly 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which requires only one shot — and plans are in the works to use nearly 100 leftover shots at outreach clinics and for homebound residents, said Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes.
“People initially felt like Johnson & Johnson was an inferior vaccine, but we’re seeing more and more sign-ups for it every day,” Grimes said.
As of Thursday afternoon, 26,245 Madison County residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 18,659 residents were considered fully vaccinated.
To help boost those numbers, Grimes said officials with the Indiana State Department of Health are scheduled to visit Madison County at the end of March to help vaccinate those experiencing barriers to visiting clinics, including homeless and minority populations.
“We told them, we’ll take all the help we can get because we want to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Grimes said.
Also, a clinic where up to 700 doses of the vaccine could be made available is being planned for April 24 in Anderson.
Grimes noted that positive cases of COVID-19 in the county have remained at less than 20 per day for the past three weeks, the longest such stretch since late last summer. With warmer weather rapidly approaching, the Health Department is also approving plans for more traditional events as they’re submitted.
“With the weather getting nicer we are approving more plans for events coming up – school events, proms, graduations,” she said. “I think some of those restrictions depending on the governor’s mask mandate. I would say less restrictive, however, we still have to keep those public health practices in play.”
