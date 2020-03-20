ANDERSON — As the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to ripple across the American economy, efforts to help small businesses weather the storm are accelerating.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump pitched a stimulus package that includes at least $300 billion to help small businesses stem the tide of mass layoffs that are beginning to take hold, especially with the sudden shuttering of many specialty shops and with restaurants drastically cutting working hours for many employees.
Locally, small business owners are being encouraged to consider applying for economic injury disaster loans being offered through the Small Business Association. These loans, which would be funded by a $50 billion allocation from the federal government to the SBA, require Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare an economic injury disaster. For that to happen, the state must gather economic impact data from every county to make the declaration.
“This is a preliminary survey so they can get in line for some of that funding,” said Levi Rinker, downtown development specialist with the city of Anderson. Rinker added that he’s already fielded multiple inquiries about the program.
The Indiana Small Business Development Center is urging small business owners to gather as much financial documentation as they can – including at least three years of tax returns – and be prepared for a fairly lengthy approval process.
“It’s like any loan application,” said Peggy Cenova, regional director for the East Central Indiana Small Business Development Center. “What businesses can be doing now is getting ready to answer the questions that are going to be asked.”
Once Indiana becomes eligible for the funding, business owners will be asked to go through a three-step application process to apply for loans of up to $2 million. Experts say the program should help those businesses most immediately affected by the economic shutdown that has begun to take hold.
“There are businesses like salons that people are avoiding if they can,” says Terry Truitt, president and CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center. “The biggest issue is the challenge of trying to make it over the next 60 to 90 days.”
Truitt added that in addition to a coronavirus relief loan product, the Flagship’s business incubator is working on measures to free up additional capital for local small businesses, with more specifics expected soon.
“People are trying to take action when there are good actions to take,” he said. “This is new for everyone. No one has been through this. How it will play out and how it will go, no one really knows. By and large people are responding well, people are being gracious and kind.”
Restaurants in downtown Anderson and elsewhere in the county have seen customer traffic dwindle to a trickle following Holcomb’s order to close public dining rooms throughout the state. At Build Your Own Burrito, 1023 Meridian St., staffers said that by mid-afternoon Wednesday, they had filled less than 10 orders since opening at 10:30 that morning. The Tex-Mex eatery, which opened about six months ago, has trimmed employees’ hours “drastically,” according to owner/manager Amanda Crouch. She said she and co-owner Shane Butts plan to confer soon to decide whether to apply for a disaster loan, but “if we can keep afloat without having to do that, that would be amazing.”
In the meantime, though, they plan to close the restaurant this weekend, missing out on what are normally robust revenue nights on Saturday and Sunday.
“We don’t have a bar crowd anymore because the bars are closed,” she said. “That will definitely hurt us for sure.”
