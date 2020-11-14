ANDERSON — Like most throughout the state, Madison County school districts experience challenges in recruiting and retaining substitute teachers for a variety of reasons, including low pay, scheduling conflicts and now, the COVID-19 pandemic.
L.C. Brown, assistant superintendent of human resources for Anderson Community Schools, said the pandemic has caused shortages in many employment areas that require substitutes.
“Fear of exposure has led many substitutes with underlying conditions to decide to furlough working until a vaccine is approved,” he said.
ACS, which uses Kelly Education Services to manage its substitute teacher pool, pays on a tiered scale of $50 to $100 a day, depending on their education and experience.
The coverage rate for available substitutes during October this year was about 65%, compared to 76% in October 2019, Brown said. The number of substitute teachers needed varies daily so that only 19 may be needed one day but dozens on another, he said.
“Keep in mind that due to the COVID-19 situation many classes are virtual, so when teachers are ill they may not need a substitute teacher,” he said.
The current pool of ACS substitute teachers managed by Kelly is 59, of which nine are retired classroom teachers, Brown said.
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall said recruitment for substitute teachers for his district, which is managed by contractor Willsub, also has been challenging there over the past several years for many reasons.
“While COVID has had an impact on everything this year, our substitute teacher pool is similar to what it has been in the past,” he said.
Once a candidate has been identified by Willsub, Hall said, there are some tasks that are handled in-house.
“They have to go through a rigorous background screening process and then have to be approved by us to work in our buildings following a background check,” he said.
Adam Freeman, secondary principal at Liberty Christian School, said a lack of a consistent schedule is his school’s biggest recruitment barrier for substitute teachers, who are paid a flat $60 per day. The school typically uses up to two substitutes daily, he said.
“A substitute is basically on call and this may conflict with their personal schedule,” he said. “COVID-19 has magnified this conflict as some previous substitutes have made the decision to avoid schools this year.”
