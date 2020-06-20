DALEVILLE – On a hot, windless Saturday at Selby Field, the sun baked the softball diamond as teams squared off in the first game of a doubleheader.
Recreational activities are gradually resuming in the Madison County area amid continued reminders from health officials about the potential for a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Parents and coaches in youth leagues playing at least a partial season this summer are balancing health and safety concerns with compressed schedules. Some teams are playing as many as four games a week.
“We’ll go to half of one game and then go half to the other game,” Cherie Kidwell said.
She and her fiancé, Brent Robinett, have a total of four children playing baseball and softball this year in the Daleville Junior Baseball & Softball Association.
“Sometimes we’ll get lucky and one game will end right at the halfway mark for the other game, so we try to get to all the kids’ games as much as possible,” Kidwell said.
Leagues in Daleville and Lapel have issued guidelines for teams and spectators in an attempt to curb the risk of the virus spreading at their complexes.
Lapel, for example, has abandoned the traditional ritual of the postgame handshake between teams. On the T-ball field, the dugouts are off limits.
In Daleville, spectators are encouraged to group themselves in family units and observe social distancing guidelines.
Some parents are taking extra steps to sanitize their children’s equipment and make sure drinks and food are not being shared among players.
“Adults understand, we’ve got to stay back, do the social distancing to allow these kids to have some fun,” said Stephanie Clark, a coach in the Daleville Junior Baseball & Softball Association.
“Kids were trapped inside their houses at the end of school," she said after the first game of her team’s doubleheader. "Why not let them come outside and do some breathing? If it’s going to help them, coaching them, to make sure they’re not behind a year, I’m all game for it.”
At the Lapel T-ball field, bleachers behind home plate are taped off to encourage social distancing. Parents are asked to bring their own chairs to watch the games.
“We’re very excited that baseball has started,” said Peggy Bell, who has two grandchildren playing in the Lapel Youth Baseball League.
“We’re very excited and we just trust that people who are sick or have symptoms are not going to come out to the ballpark and expose anyone,” she added, noting that she drives from Fishers at least three times a week to see her grandkids play.
Many of the Daleville and Lapel parents say they made informed choices in allowing their children to play this summer, even as concerns linger about the pandemic and a potential second wave in the fall.
“We actually talked to the kids and asked them, ‘Hey, do you want to play this year?’” Kidwell said. “They all wanted to still play. So we kind of let them choose if they wanted to play or not, and we’re just backing them and supporting them in that choice.”
