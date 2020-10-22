ANDERSON — Christmas may be a little less merry this year for area families benefiting from the efforts of organizations that traditionally spend the summer and early fall months raising funds to provide toys, clothes and other gifts for those in need.
Restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have forced some local charities to rethink their approach to fundraising, including postponing several events and moving others into a virtual environment.
“We’re all kind of panicking,” said Terri Brenner, the founder and president of the Alexandria Toy Drive.
Brenner and her friends and fellow Toy Drive board members, Chandra Rittenhouse, Nena Hobbs and Missy Jackson, have had to scramble not only to reschedule several annual fundraising events, but to find new housing for the nonprofit’s staging area after the downtown warehouse where volunteers gathered to sort and package toys was sold last year. That issue was resolved when the Toy Drive board worked out an agreement to use space at the former Gaither Family Resource Center.
“It makes you kind of nervous because not as many people are out and about,” Rittenhouse said. “Lots of people are hunkered down. We have a couple of fundraisers left to do, but we’re a little nervous.”
In a post on the organization’s Facebook page, Brenner said the group spent about $16,000 on toys last year. But as of Thursday, they had raised only about half that total this year.
The pandemic prompted the cancellation of two annual fundraisers, Brenner said, while several others had to be postponed.
“That’s the problem,” she said. “You move them into the fall, and then you’ve got all of them together. They’re just kind of crammed together. I know it seems like we’re bombarding everybody for this, but that’s the only thing we can do.”
Other local charities that may not have curtailed fundraising activities are being stressed in other ways. At one point during the summer the Salvation Army, for example, had seen traffic at its drive-thru food pantry nearly double compared to a similar period last year.
“We’ve seen a big increase with people needing utility and rental assistance,” said Major Mike Wolfe of the Salvation Army. “We have received some grants with the (Madison County) Community Foundation for food and then the United Way, but our normal donations are down a little.”
Wolfe said the Salvation Army began its national holiday fundraising campaign earlier than usual this year – in September, 100 days before Christmas – in part because its traditional red kettle campaign likely will not have a presence in nearly as many places due to pandemic-related restrictions. The local chapter’s fundraising goal, he noted, is $220,000.
“We’re not going to be able to ring at every store that we rang at last year, so we’re probably going to be down a few kettles,” Wolfe said. “The concern as we go into the Christmas season is whether we’re going to be able to raise the funds that we need.”
Another holiday tradition is being shelved altogether this year. Two weeks ago, organizers of the annual City Wide Toy Give Away decided to cancel this year’s event, citing not only a lack of fundraising opportunities, but an abundance of caution. It marks the first time in 12 years the giveaway will not take place.
“We don’t want to put any kids in jeopardy, because we usually have a big turnout of kids – 2,500 kids that come through,” said organizer Lindsay Brown. “We don’t want to put any more families in jeopardy.”
Brown said efforts are underway to put needy families in touch with resources around the county to ensure they’ll have what they need this holiday season. But he added that the pandemic has strained the ability of many charitable agencies to step in.
“Everybody is financially hard hit right now,” he acknowledged. “It’s sad because the people who we serve are the ones that are in the most need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.