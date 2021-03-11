Pandemic transforms local criminal justice system

ANDERSON — Since becoming a Madison County judge in 2009, David Happe had adhered to the practice of adjudicating criminal cases in the courthouse, face-to-face with the defense and prosecution.
“We’re an institution that really values precedent and doing things the way they’ve been done for hundreds of years,” the Madison County Circuit Court 4 judge explained.
But COVID-19 disrupted his court’s routine, necessitating virtual hearings to avoid transmission of the disease.
Conducting all hearings via video call is unprecedented, but Happe noted that the pandemic has forced the county’s judicial system “into the future” by creating an urgent need to experiment with and take advantage of communications technology.
“I think this was an experiment that we probably would have never tried had we not been forced to because of the pandemic, and it’s been a very successful experiment,” Happe said. “I think that the changes in technology will be lasting.”
Although local defense attorney Jimmy McDole Jr. agrees that video call hearings — called “Zoom court” — are largely advantageous, he highlighted some of the inescapable negatives.
McDole noted that the “video layer” of Zoom court invites a level of informality that would be unusual during in-person court.
“We’ve definitely had some interesting occurrences during our Zoom calls,” McDole said, “from people driving and trying to testify, to having to call the medics on people because they fell asleep during Zoom hearings.
“We’ve had people who thought they were on mute saying some expletives in reference to the court, and then, of course, the occasional person poking over their shoulder without their shirt on.”
‘ZOOM COURT’ HERE TO STAY?
Despite the informality the format invites, McDole noted his appreciation for the positive aspects of Zoom court.
“I really hope we keep doing it by Zoom,” he said.
McDole and Happe agree that the virtual format is more accessible and efficient for all parties.
“It saves time for lawyers, which saves money for clients and keeps the courts running smoothly and quickly,” Happe said.
Beyond the expansion of virtual court hearings, Happe explained that the pandemic has encouraged experimentation with sentencing alternatives in order to reduce jail and prison populations.
“There has been a long-term trend toward using non-incarceration ways of dealing with crime,” the judge explained. “I think this has accelerated it.”
Happe was quick to note that “non-jail, non-prison alternatives” will never be considered for offenders viewed as threats to the public.
“There are people who are dangerous and just need to be locked up, and that’s never going to change,” Happe said. “But other folks who are … disobedient or irresponsible or struggling with addiction and things like that — but not otherwise really dangerous — there are options for those people short of incarceration.”
‘DEVASTATING’ EFFECT ON JAIL
The pandemic’s far-reaching effects have touched nearly every aspect of the criminal justice system, including law enforcement.
“There was a period of several months where we persuaded — if not sometimes mandated — that our deputies on the street only make traffic stops when they saw the most significant behavior,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said.
“The reason that affects the whole system so much is (that) by far the majority of our criminal arrests come for traffic stops.”
Fewer traffic stops means fewer offenders in jail. Many counties saw their jail population numbers lower in the summer of 2020 than they had been in “probably 10 years,” according to Mellinger.
However, when discretionary traffic stops resumed, Mellinger said that Madison County saw its jail population return to normal. The small size of the jail made social distancing among inmates difficult.
Mellinger described COVID-19’s effect on the jail as “devastating.” Six of the jail’s 20 cell blocks, he said, are now utilized for quarantine and isolation.
Mellinger has considered purchasing advanced technology for the jail to combat the virus and protect inmates from other diseases.
“We’re looking at trying to get some federal CARES Act money to purchase things like these mobile ultraviolet systems that you can move from cell block to cell block that … will kill a virus like COVID-19,” the sheriff said.
Most incarceration facilities across the state are implementing long-term virus-prevention techniques.
According to Annie Goeller, Indiana Department of Correction chief communications officer, COVID-19 affected all IDOC facilities statewide and required testing offenders and staff, quarantining and separating offenders and using personal protective equipment.
She noted that many of the department’s efforts have focused on “the leveraging of information and technology.”
That included, Goeller said, “increased data-sharing with state health care providers and communication via various platforms, including tablets for incarcerated individuals and web-based systems for staff.”