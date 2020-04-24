ALEXANDRIA – As the time neared for Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a public health emergency on March 6 for the residents of Indiana, Alexandria resident Kirby Coppess had one burning question: What would happen if her children were with their father in Indianapolis at the time that happened?
The stay-at-home mother of three said the children’s father has parenting time every other weekend, and he wasn’t really in a position to take care of the children, the oldest of whom is 7 and is in school at Frankton Elementary, full time.
“It also worries me because if they do a travel restriction, he lives so far away, I don’t know whether he would be able to get them,” she said. “There’s things people just don’t think about because they don’t have to deal with it.”
But on March 31, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order that clarified parenting time as essential travel.
It’s one of the many details of day-to-day life with which Hoosiers have had to grapple during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, Coppess and her ex-husband, who have been divorced for more than a year, would share duties such as one parent taking a child to the doctor while the other watches the other two children.
“He couldn’t help at all if I need to take them to the hospital,” she said.
The Supreme Court ordered that custody and parenting time would remain in place and must be followed during the pandemic.
“Parties should be flexible and cooperate for the best interests and health of the children during this time,” the order said.
That includes following the school calendar as it pertains to parenting time. So if one parent normally has the children during the week, that would continue even though the children are not leaving home to go to school.
Another issue covered by the order is child support, which must continue during the pandemic. Even though many county offices throughout the state are closed because of the governor’s stay at home order, which prevents payments from being made in person, they can be made online, by telephone and by mail.
Parents who are unable to continue making payments due to job loss during the pandemic may file an emergency petition to modify the support with the court that made the original child support order.
