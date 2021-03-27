ANDERSON — Back in October when Joe Dagostino started to feel sick, he knew something was wrong.
“I could just tell,” Dagostino said. “I wasn’t thinking COVID at the time, but then I woke up in the middle of the night and I knew. I was going downhill fast.”
Originally from New Jersey, Dagostino served as a chaplain assistant in the Army, stationed at Fort Jackson and Fort Hood in Texas before coming to Anderson, where he’s been the lead pastor at First Church of the Nazarene for two years.
He fought a monthlong battle against COVID-19 last fall, one that would land him in the ICU at Ascension St. Vincent on 86th Street in Indianapolis.
It started Oct. 12 and his condition worsened over that first week. Medicine prescribed on trips to the ER wasn’t helping.
Over 10 days into his ordeal, he was admitted to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson but he was too far along to stay there and needed to be transferred to Indianapolis.
His arrival there turned out to be just in time as he suffered a stroke a few hours later.
“It was only the Lord that I got in there at that time because had I been home I don’t know what we would have done,” Dagostino said.
“Immediately when I had the stroke they came in and were giving medicine and pumping me full of stuff,” he added. “They knew right away.”
He was facing either going on a ventilator or a course of Remdesivir and convalescent plasma. At the time the latter was in short supply and doctors debated whether he had progressed too far.
But his floor doctor insisted that Dagostino, 41, was young enough that Remdesivir and convalescent plasma could give him a fighting chance.
“At the time people were getting on the ventilator and never coming off,” he said. “They said it’s better to stay off the ventilator then to get on it and try to come off of it.”
He eventually recovered and, eager to be home for his wife Ashley’s birthday, he left the hospital a few days earlier than his doctors wanted.
He’s still working to recover his strength from the effects of being unable to move for weeks and he takes medication for the lingering effect COVID had on his heart.
“When people say it’s not real, I’m like, it’s real, I had it. I’m sorry, but you can say it’s not real, but it’s real.”
His first Sunday back in the pulpit he started a three-part series on remaining thankful.
He admits he probably came back too early. While he struggled up to the front of the church his first Sunday back, he said the Holy Spirit took over and provided him the strength to deliver the sermon.
“It took everything he could to get up there,” said Keri Kardatzke, administrative assistant at the church.
“He got up there and started preaching and I’m not kidding you, the hand of God touched him, because he was a different person than who walked up there.”
The experience brought the church and community together like never before and has given Dagostino’s sermons new insight, said Kardatzke.
“I think he’s even been a better preacher since it happened and other people will tell you that too ... not that he wasn’t great before.”
Since recovering, Dagostino has made a point of being more attentive and present when spending time with his family. As someone who didn’t always take his vacation, he’s looking forward to making sure he takes time off make memories with his wife and their four girls.
He’s also been humbled by how his church rallied around him and his family during their time of need, and feels challenged to show that same love to the world.
“I was so proud of the way that they supported us and that has encouraged me,” Dagostino said.
“Let’s rally around people when they’re in a tough spot,” he added, “because I didn’t choose to be there. Most people don’t choose to be in a tough spot. Life happens, and so let’s help people when life happens.”
