ANDERSON — An old adage that many fitness experts subscribe to says it’s easier to lose a bad habit than to hold on to a good one.
Many Madison County residents are discovering the degree of truth in that saying after months of pandemic-related lockdowns and self-quarantines. As gyms and fitness centers gradually reopen, fitness professionals are hearing from clients looking to restart workout routines, and in some cases, they’re finding it necessary to return to square one.
“There are people who have that daily battle of, well, I should do this or I will do this, but then life gets in the way,” said Jason Witter, president of the White River Club, a fitness center on Scatterfield Road that was closed for two months at the height of the pandemic. “There’s other things that pop up, and the next thing they know, they’re exhausted at the end of the day and they don’t get that workout in and they form those bad habits.”
If the results of a recent nationwide survey are to be believed, a key culprit may be the television, and the problem is worse than many think. Ezvid Wiki, a software and media company, polled nearly 4,000 people to find out how their exercise habits had changed during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the survey, Hoosiers have watched an average of about 39 hours of TV per week since March. About one-third of an estimated 840,000 workers statewide thrown out of work by the pandemic admitted to binge watching TV.
In a culture where mindless distractions are more readily available than ever before, Witter said, those findings aren’t surprising.
“Even pre-pandemic, it goes back to people knowing they want to do it, knowing it makes them feel good, knowing it’s good for them,” Witter said. “But there are a lot of other things that can be distracting, such as TV or being sedentary, doing fun things. Those things have a fit, but exercise has a fit also.”
With many schools moving to hybrid or full online learning models at the beginning of the academic year, another challenge for some has been accommodating those extra commitments while maintaining a consistent workout routine.
“For my clients that have kids, especially with the e-learning, virtual learning, that’s been difficult,” said Danny George, a personal trainer who lives in Pendleton. “I have clients who have multiple meetings a day now since they’re doing their meetings from home. Time management definitely becomes important, so you have to check where your priorities are on your totem pole.”
Witter said there’s also an element of camaraderie that people have been missing while they’ve been hunkered down at home. The encouragement and motivation that can come from a friend on the adjacent treadmill can be difficult to recapture in a gym operating at reduced capacity with social distancing guidelines.
“There is a social component,” Witter said. “There’s something to be said about getting out of the house and interacting with other human beings in a healthy environment.”
For those wondering where they might find the time to make fitness a priority, Witter and George agreed an effective workout doesn’t need to be a long one.
“If you’re getting 15 minutes a day, that’s better than doing nothing,” George said.
Added Witter: “You don’t have to spend six hours in the gym a day. If we’re talking about a truly effective workout, we can do it in 20 or 30 minutes.”
