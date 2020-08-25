ANDERSON — The city’s last remaining Ponderosa Steakhouse closed its doors for good Monday evening, ending a decades-long local presence for the buffet chain amid the increasingly difficult economic circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Quite frankly, once COVID hit in March, we closed with the restrictions,” said Ryan Barton, director of operations for CMR Associates, which operated four Ponderosa Steakhouses in central Indiana, including locations in Greenfield and Beech Grove. “We opened back up as quick as possible and put people back to work as quick as possible, but with the restrictions that remained in place with how we had to serve a buffet, it became pretty clear that the numbers weren’t improving as far as guest count.”
Barton said CMR Associates applied for and received a Payroll Protection Program loan to help fund restaurant operations, but that money ran out after about eight weeks.
The decision to close the restaurant leaves an estimated 60 employees without jobs and means Anderson will be without a Ponderosa for the first time since 1973. Barton said CMR Associates bought a franchise in 1999 and operated a location across Scatterfield Road from Mounds Mall until 2015, when it was moved to the location near the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road.
The Ponderosa chain at large has struggled since its parent company, Metromedia Steakhouses, Inc., emerged from bankruptcy in late 2009 following a severe recession the previous year. From 2001 to 2011, the number of steakhouses in the U.S. bearing the Ponderosa name — and its sister chain, Bonanza — fell by more than two-thirds. The decline since then, although more gradual, has persisted to a point where only 40 U.S. locations remain open, according to the company’s website.
“It’s something that’s happening across the country,” said Matt Rust, executive director of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau. “I’m sure COVID hasn’t helped, but maybe it was something that was going to happen sooner or later anyway. Hopefully we can get some interested parties to come in and build new restaurants in those locations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.