ANDERSON — Four months into the coronavirus pandemic, consumers have dealt with shortages of everything from toilet paper to beef.
The newest summertime staple that many suppliers can’t seem to keep in stock, though, may come as a surprise: swimming pools.
Mirroring a national trend, local pool contractors say they’ve seen inquiries from people considering purchasing a pool skyrocket since the onset of the pandemic in March.
“We’re definitely seeing unprecedented demand,” said Annie Brock, director of business development for Thursday Pools in Fortville. “Our lead traffic alone from a manufacturing standpoint is up almost 400% just in the month of June alone. It’s pretty crazy.”
According to data from industry research firm IBISWorld, revenue from pool sales in the U.S. this year is expected to top $1.1 billion. There are some obvious reasons for the surge. With many public pools either closed or operating under tight restrictions, homebound families are taking the plunge – figuratively and literally – in turning their backyards into their own vacation spots.
“It does give you an extra feeling of safety to be able to exercise in your backyard without the threat of contracting coronavirus,” said Marissa Skaggs, a Pendleton resident who had a pool installed late last year. “It kind of eases the sting of not being able to go anywhere in the summer. You can kind of hunker down and enjoy something we associate with the summer.”
Other explanations for the boom are less obvious, especially with the national economy suffering through its most significant downturn since the Great Recession in 2008. Pools aren’t exactly seen as necessities, but some dealers point to favorable conditions for homeowners to consider second mortgages or other refinancing options to pay for them.
“From a real estate standpoint, people have got a lot of equity in their homes, and so I think a lot of people have gone through the process of refinancing their homes, and through that process they’ve acquired more equity,” said Blair Lynch, director of operations at Mermaid Pool, Spa and Patio in Anderson. “They say, ‘Well, I’ve got all this equity now. I don’t know what the future looks like in the next two or three years, so rather than sitting on this equity in our home, let’s reinvest in our backyard and get something that we can enjoy now.’”
Declining to say how many pool projects his staff expects to complete this year, Lynch estimated that their sales volume is up 25% compared to last year, and he’s already booking projects for 2021. Demand, he said, “has been unlike anything I’ve seen in 25 years.”
There are ripple effects from the increased demand as well, according to Brock. Many factories that supply materials for certain pool lines, as well as accessories like slides, diving boards and cleaning equipment, were shuttered for significant periods of time, leading to a backlog of orders.
“We’ve certainly seen back orders on some miscellaneous items that we carry here as a manufacturer,” Brock said. “I know pool builders are struggling with the same thing to just get enough equipment for each of the projects that they have sold.”
Skaggs said the pandemic hasn’t scuttled any vacation plans for her family this year, but their pool has allowed them the luxury of socializing in a relatively worry-free setting.
“It is nice to be able to feel like you don’t have to go to a hotel or go to a public pool,” she said. “You’re able to follow the government’s guidelines and mostly stay at home, but still be able to enjoy the summer.”
