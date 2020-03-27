PENDLETON — As the parents of three young children, Nick and Jamie Lupaschuk are accustomed to a certain amount of chaos in their daily lives. But they, like many others, are dealing with a unique set of uncertainties as they await the birth of their fourth child in early May.
As hospitals across the country move to tighten restrictions on visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple is worried about the potential need to adjust their birth plan. They hired a doula — a trained professional who provides emotional and physical support to women during and shortly after childbirth — but that person may not be allowed to be present when the time comes.
“We’ve been told as of right now, my husband can be there, so one support person, and then the doula would be there as long as she’s a certified doula,” Jamie said. “But no visits from family members. There’s no visits from people from our church. Everything’s kind of on lockdown.”
Amid the uncertainty, hospitals are striving to come up with changes to their protocols that protect mothers and infants without completely compromising the birth experience. Most of those restrictions involve limiting the number of visitors allowed in labor and delivery rooms; other measures include moving prenatal appointments online or conducting them over the phone. But there are no perfect solutions, officials acknowledge.
“We’re doing everything possible to assure as normal a delivery experience as possible,” says Dr. Roberto Darroca, medical director for Community Hospital Anderson OB/GYN. “The significant other can still be at the delivery to support the laboring woman. The thing that has changed is that there won’t be any other family in the room during this intimate time. If anything, this makes the delivery of the new family member more of a private affair.”
Data — albeit limited — from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest pregnant women are no more at risk for contracting COVID-19 than the rest of the population. But health officials insist that limiting interpersonal contact as much as possible — even during such important occasions as the birth of a child — is vital in order to stem the spread of the virus.
Many soon-to-be mothers are looking at other possibilities for delivering their children if the pandemic persists, including home birth. Marisol Holman, an Anderson midwife whose practice serves clients in central and eastern Indiana, says she normally gets about a dozen new client inquiries a month. She’s received that many in the last week alone.
“I have a stack (of new client forms) an inch thick and I’m struggling to figure out how to get through them,” Holman said. “It’s gone a little bonkers.”
Holman says the main concerns she’s heard lately from mothers-to-be are worries about becoming ill while hospitalized and the emotional toll of possibly giving birth while separated from their partners. Though logistically, it’s nearly impossible for her to take on many new clients right now, she says women can take steps to optimize their birthing experience in the hospital.
“If you have to have a hospital birth — and that’s a hard pill for some women to come to terms with — if the hospital accepts a doula, get a doula,” she said. “The other thing I encourage people to do is consider getting out of there as soon as you can after delivering. If everything is safe and everything looks good, request an early discharge.”
She added that the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic demands a level of increased understanding and collaboration between doctors and patients.
“It’s stressful on everybody,” Holman said. “We all want to do the best that we can and not risk you and not risk ourselves. Grace and understanding all the way around is probably going to be beneficial for everyone.”
