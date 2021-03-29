ANDERSON – A few days after his father’s funeral, Jeff Perry received a call on his cell phone.
The caller was a stranger to him but a close friend of his father’s. A pastor from New Castle, the man wanted the younger Perry to know how his father had reminded him at the end of each of their conversations to pray for his family daily.
“He said, ‘I feel like God has laid it on my heart to pray for your dad’s family, which is you and your wife and kids and your sister and brother and their families, every day,’” the younger Perry recalled. “He said, ‘I’ve taken it upon myself to pick up where your dad left off.’”
Orba “Buddy” Perry left a legacy rich in both spiritual and familial dimensions when he died of COVID-19 at age 75 last Aug. 17. He served as a pastor from the age of 17 and participated in mission work in countries including Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Belize and South Africa.
Jeff Perry referred to his father as a “restoration specialist,” adding that his care and concern for people’s spiritual needs were genuine.
“Those two words wrap up what my dad was all about,” Perry said. “He tried to restore people’s faith in God every day. That’s what his goal was when he got out of bed in the morning.”
His daughter, Elizabeth Arnett, a lactation consultant at Community Hospital in Anderson, said Perry’s death has brought her and the rest of the family closer together.
“Before, the whole family would get together maybe at a holiday,” Arnett said. “Now, we’re making a point of trying to get together at least every six weeks or so. This is with nieces and nephews, grandkids, everybody. That’s what he would have wanted. He loved family. He could never get enough of family.”
Arnett said her father had underlying health issues, including heart disease, and that both her parents had spent the early months of the pandemic heeding the appropriate health and safety guidelines.
Her mother, Jane — who was married to Buddy for 56 years — tested positive for the virus at the same time as her husband.
“We don’t know how either of my parents got it,” she said. “And it’s OK to not know, because I don’t ever want to have hard feelings toward somebody, because it could have been someone that wasn’t even symptomatic yet but they were still contagious.”
Perry is one of 333 Madison County residents who have died from COVID-19, which first began affecting everyday life a year ago. The virus has upended countless lives and, even with vaccines becoming widely available and cautious optimism growing that the pandemic may be nearing its conclusion, will likely influence public health policy for years to come.
For families like Perry’s, the virus has brought about a new reality that Arnett admits — nearly eight months after her father’s death — has at times been difficult to accept.
“He was the rock of our family,” Arnett said. “I cannot say enough positive about him. The loss of him has shaken us all to our core. At the same time, it’s brought us even closer. He would have loved that.”
Arnett and her brothers have started a “Blessing Day” in their father’s memory. To coincide with his passing on the 17th of each month, she posts a short memory and a photo of him to a dedicated Facebook page to remind its 750 followers to find an act of kindness to do on that day.
The response, Arnett said, has been overwhelming.
“It brings such comfort to know that people are being blessed and Dad is being remembered,” she said. “To know that that passion is being carried on … it’s like my dad is still alive.”
