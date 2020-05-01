ANDERSON — Despite the fact that it’s been closed for more than a month, the parking lot at Detour Salon & Style has remained full of vehicles.
“I’ve been sharing my parking lot with Enterprise (Rent-A-Car),” owner JB Shelton said. “Without the travel, they don’t have enough room for their fleet.”
Shelton planned to begin welcoming customers back to her salon Friday, the day Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order was set to expire. Her decision to reopen a business deemed nonessential under guidelines issued at all levels of government was one she didn’t arrive at lightly.
“I really listen to the medical data and the models used,” she said. “There’s a lot of different nuances with demographics, health, business, how close, how far apart people need to stay. I read the paper every day, and seeing the last few days, seeing that number zero on increased cases was huge.”
As business owners like Shelton consider when, how and to what degree to ramp up their operations to pre-coronavirus normalcy, they acknowledge that, like many questions during the pandemic, the answer depends on their unique situation.
“Everybody wants to get back to work, we want to jump start our economy and get back to the way things were, but we know that we have to do this in the right way,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “That means we have to make sure that it’s safe.”
For Matt and Marty Spivey-Bevington, who own a pet grooming boutique in Elwood, a return to regular operations will be more gradual. After closing down on March 19 ahead of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, the pair unsuccessfully applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Last week, they began booking limited appointments and opened the merchandise section of their store, but are allowing only three customers at a time inside and requiring everyone to wear a mask. Marty Spivey-Bevington estimated that revenue at the boutique was down 35% compared to the same period last year.
“It’s been difficult being shut down as long as we have,” Marty Spivey-Bevington said. “We went back and forth — do we wait or not? — but financially we needed to do it.”
The balance between paying the bills and acting responsibly in the interest of public health will remain a difficult one to achieve for awhile, Shelton acknowledges.
“I feel really secure that with our certifications and our education and our new sanitation and safety plan, listening to the medical professionals, realizing that the flattening of the curve was for those professionals,” she said. “We need to stay true to that and keep doing things that will help prevent the spread of this. But we do have to get back to our lives.”
In some cases, business owners may find some of those decisions being made for them. Whitson said some reopening plans being made locally may be modified by orders from the Indiana State Department of Health or other non-local agencies.
“The reason being, if Delaware County goes fully open, and we don’t, then you’re possibly putting people in situations where they’re going to Delaware County and causing the virus to spread more,” Whitson said. “It’s got to be a coordinated effort, and I would support what the governor is trying to do in a gradual phasing in. It has to be based on the health and safety of our population.”
Health officials agree that the businesses which pose the greatest risk of transmitting the virus are those where close interaction between people is commonplace — dentist’s offices, hair salons and restaurants where servers bus tables frequently. Those businesses, Whitson said, will be among the most closely watched for a potential coronavirus resurgence.
“We’re trying to work with our county health department to find ways that we can creatively mitigate those types of interactions,” he said, “whether that means requiring temperature testing for restaurant workers, or whether that means hairdressers now have to wear some type of a mask until we can come up with a vaccine for this.
“I think the business community at large, they’re all ears,” he added. “They are open to any suggestions so that they can get back to doing business.”
